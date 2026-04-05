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Court and Crime

Dubai parking scam: Father and son in court over forged permit

Forged RTA permit, suspicious inspector and failed cover-up lead to conviction

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Inspector’s suspicions over car permit trigger probe, jail terms and fines for duo
Inspector’s suspicions over car permit trigger probe, jail terms and fines for duo
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Dubai: A forged parking permit led to the conviction of a father and his son after an unusual sequence of events uncovered an attempt to deceive parking inspectors, according to court records.

The case, heard by Dubai’s criminal court and reported by Emarat Al Youm, involved a 29-year-old man who altered a parking permit originally issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for his father’s vehicle by adding details of his own car and changing the expiry date.

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The manipulation was detected when a parking inspector noticed the permit displayed behind the vehicle’s windscreen and became suspicious. 

A closer review of the document confirmed that the details did not correspond to the authorised vehicle and that the permit had been forged.

According to case details, while inspectors contacted the vehicle owner and waited for his arrival, the father attempted to remove the permit and conceal it, apparently believing he could avoid scrutiny. However, the act had already been documented.

Both men were referred to the Public Prosecution and later to the criminal court, which found them guilty of the offences and handed down penalties including imprisonment and fines.

Related Topics:
crimeDubai parking

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