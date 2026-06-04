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Retired Turkish police officer fatally shoots son after alleged drug-related confrontation

Son allegedly threatened father with a cleaver after being denied money for narcotics

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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A retired Turkish police officer was arrested after fatally shooting his son in a public street after a dispute over money for drugs . Illustrative image.
A retired Turkish police officer was arrested after fatally shooting his son in a public street after a dispute over money for drugs . Illustrative image.

Dubai: A retired Turkish police officer fatally shot his son during a confrontation in the country's southern city of Adana after a dispute allegedly linked to drug use escalated into violence, local media reported.

The incident occurred when 52-year-old Faruk Kayhan encountered his son, Ahmet Kayhan, 23, in a public street. According to reports, the younger man, who was allegedly struggling with drug addiction, asked his father for money to buy narcotics.

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When his father refused, the son allegedly produced a large cleaver and threatened him, witnesses and local reports said.

The retired officer then drew a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking his son and killing him at the scene in front of bystanders.

Local reports said the father remained beside the body after the shooting and called police himself. He was taken into custody after officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which has drawn widespread attention in Turkey because of its tragic family circumstances and public nature.

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Turkey

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