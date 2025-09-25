Father, three children, including teen daughter, face trial in shocking family drug case

Addiction within a single family is often the result of mistakes by adults
Dubai: Dubai prosecutors have highlighted the alarming risks of drug abuse within families, following cases where parental addiction has directly influenced children, Emarat Al Youm Arabic daily reported.
Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi, Assistant Prosecutor at the Dubai Drug Prosecution, described drug use as a contagious disease that can devastate an entire household if not addressed properly. Speaking at a seminar titled “Legal Chats” hosted by the Dubai Public Prosecution, Al Raisi cited a case involving a father and his three children, including a 16-year-old daughter, all of whom were found to be using illegal substances.
He warned parents to monitor their children’s behaviour from an early age and to educate them on the dangers of obtaining medications or drugs from peers. Al Raisi emphasised that prescription drugs, such as Tramadol, taken legally by parents for medical reasons, should never be left in accessible areas where children could misuse them.
“Addiction within a single family is often the result of mistakes by adults, which influence younger members,” Al Raisi said. “Younger siblings often imitate older ones, but there are also cases where children fall into drugs because of their parents’ use.”
In the highlighted case, the father’s addiction prevented him from being a positive role model or controlling his children, ultimately leading to their involvement in substance abuse. The law has been applied to the 16-year-old daughter, with her age considered and the case referred to the Family and Juvenile Prosecution.
Al Raisi also stressed that the way drugs are marketed today has evolved to appeal directly to teenagers, often disguised as energy drinks. Parents play a critical role in educating their children, monitoring friendships, and curbing access to substances at home.
He highlighted additional early warning signs, including the use of vapes by minors in and outside schools, and noted that some products are sometimes laced with drugs. Early experimentation can set the stage for more serious addiction later.
Parents are also responsible for controlling access to prescription medications at home, Al Raisi said, citing cases of teenagers obtaining drugs such as Tramadol or Lyrica from parents who used them for legitimate medical reasons, illustrating the legal and moral responsibility of guardians.
One example involved a 14-year-old student who gave a tramadol pill to a classmate suffering from a headache. The incident, traced back to the child’s mother leaving the medication accessible at home, prompted school authorities to alert police.
Al Raisi concluded by urging parents to instil health awareness in children, instruct them to seek medical help for ailments, and avoid accepting drugs from peers. He also cautioned against leniency in allowing children to stay overnight outside the home, noting that lack of supervision often contributes to risky behaviours.
