From curiosity to crisis: Father’s battle with addiction

Father-of-five fights addiction with Dubai Police’s Hemaya Center guiding recovery
Dubai: “I don’t know where salvation lies.”
With those words, heavy with regret, a father-of-five described how a single moment of curiosity pushed him into years of despair.
What began as an experimental dose, he recalled, soon spiralled into a cycle of drug and prescription abuse that shattered his once-stable life.
“I was living normally, with a loving wife and five children who filled our home with happiness,” he said, his eyes brimming with tears.
“From a life of comfort, I suddenly fell into the swamp of humiliation and crisis, addiction.”
The man first sought help at Dubai Police’s International Hemaya Center, which specialises in supporting individuals struggling with substance abuse.
Counsellors tried to steer him into recovery, but he relapsed after being pulled back by what he called “friends of darkness.”
He lost his job and teetered on the brink of collapse.
This time, however, he returned with his wife at his side. Together, they sought not only treatment but also the compassion and structure that could keep him from sliding back.
Early detection makes a critical difference in saving lives. The first step toward survival is acknowledgment, followed by asking for help.Brig. Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, director of the Hemaya Center, Dubai Police
Experts at the centre placed him in tailored rehabilitation programs, working with partner organisations to address both his physical and emotional scars.
Brig. Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, director of the Hemaya Center at Dubai Police’s Department of Narcotics Control, emphasised that the facility’s doors is open to all who seek help.
“Early detection makes a critical difference in saving lives,” he said, warning against the casual use of sedatives or antidepressants to escape stress, failure, or loneliness.
Such choices, he noted, often trigger a dangerous path toward dependency.
Instead, he urged healthier alternatives: exercise, supportive social circles, faith, and optimism. “The first step toward survival is acknowledgment, followed by asking for help,” he said.
“Many succeed because they are not ashamed to turn to experts and certified clinics. Addiction doesn’t destroy one person alone; its impact extends to the entire family. Awareness, early and honest, is the true lifeline.”
