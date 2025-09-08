GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dubai court jails two men for pharmacy break-in, theft of banned drugs

Surveillance footage showed the two men forcing open the door after midnight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The court sentenced them to prison terms and financial penalties.
The court sentenced them to prison terms and financial penalties.
Shutterstock

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Gulf nationals to six months in prison and fined them Dh5,400 each after convicting them of breaking into a pharmacy and stealing restricted medicines that require a prescription, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

According to case files, the theft came to light when a pharmacy employee in Jumeirah Village reported arriving at work to find the front lock broken, shelves emptied, and the premises in disarray. She immediately notified her manager, who alerted police.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed the two men forcing open the door after midnight, taking advantage of the deserted street. An inventory confirmed the stolen items were controlled drugs not legally available without authorisation.

Police later arrested one of the suspects, who confessed to abusing narcotics and mind-altering substances, including the stolen medicines. He admitted his accomplice had planned the break-in. The second suspect was later arrested but denied involvement.

The court, however, found both men guilty of theft and possession of banned substances, sentencing them to prison terms and financial penalties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

He later filed an opposition against the judgment, seeking to overturn the ruling.

Jail, fine, deportation for BMW theft convict upheld

1m read
Abu Sabah will also be deported after serving his sentence.

Abu Sabah case: Jail term cut, fine increased to Dh150m

2m read
Judges sentenced him to life in prison, ordered his deportation after serving the term.

3 death sentences for drug trafficker overturned

2m read
The man was later arrested and confessed to the theft.

Dubai court overturns deportation for scooter thief

1m read