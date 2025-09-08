Dubai court jails two men for pharmacy break-in, theft of banned drugs

Surveillance footage showed the two men forcing open the door after midnight
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Gulf nationals to six months in prison and fined them Dh5,400 each after convicting them of breaking into a pharmacy and stealing restricted medicines that require a prescription, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
According to case files, the theft came to light when a pharmacy employee in Jumeirah Village reported arriving at work to find the front lock broken, shelves emptied, and the premises in disarray. She immediately notified her manager, who alerted police.
Investigators said surveillance footage showed the two men forcing open the door after midnight, taking advantage of the deserted street. An inventory confirmed the stolen items were controlled drugs not legally available without authorisation.
Police later arrested one of the suspects, who confessed to abusing narcotics and mind-altering substances, including the stolen medicines. He admitted his accomplice had planned the break-in. The second suspect was later arrested but denied involvement.
The court, however, found both men guilty of theft and possession of banned substances, sentencing them to prison terms and financial penalties.
