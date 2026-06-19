The Legacy Lives On: Lessons that last

For Rizwan Sajan, the story begins in a modest lower-middle-class home where money was scarce but ambition was not. His father worked as a supervisor and insisted that his children attend a convent school despite the financial strain. Wanting to keep up with his classmates, the young Rizwan sold crackers, milk and anything else that could earn extra income. The lessons that stayed with him came during quiet evenings at home. He recalls massaging his father’s shoulders after work while listening to stories from the office.