The Legacy Lives On: Lessons that last

Beneath the story of the Danube Group lies something far more personal
On most days, conversations inside the Sajan household begin where many families end: with business. Deals are discussed over breakfast, strategy follows them to the office, and ideas continue long after working hours. Yet beneath the story of the Danube Group lies something far more personal. At its heart is a father who lost his own father at 16, a son raised to understand responsibility early, and a new generation now learning these lessons around a family dining table.
For Rizwan Sajan, the story begins in a modest lower-middle-class home where money was scarce but ambition was not. His father worked as a supervisor and insisted that his children attend a convent school despite the financial strain. Wanting to keep up with his classmates, the young Rizwan sold crackers, milk and anything else that could earn extra income. The lessons that stayed with him came during quiet evenings at home. He recalls massaging his father’s shoulders after work while listening to stories from the office.
“Those conversations were full of lessons,” he says. “They remain fresh in my mind even today.” When his father died, childhood ended abruptly. Rizwan studied, worked at a steel firm and explored small opportunities while carrying responsibilities most teenagers never encounter.
A turning point arrived when an uncle fulfilled a promise and offered him a job in Kuwait. Rizwan remembers receiving the letter on his eighteenth birthday. The salary was almost three times what he could earn in India, allowing him to support his mother, brother and sister.
“As the eldest sibling, I was responsible for my brother, sister and mother,” he says. “The money I earned allowed me to give them a more comfortable life.”
Long before being a father, he had already become a father figure. That later shaped how he raised his son, Adel Sajan.
Adel laughs when people describe him as someone who grew up with a silver spoon. His memories tell a different story. At 13, he spent summer holidays working in Danube’s building materials yards, wearing a shirt and tie in Dubai’s heat.“I was earning about Dh500 a month, which felt like a lot of money for a 13-year-old,” he says.
By the time he graduated, he had years of practical experience behind him, and some life lessons. “The first is that there is no shortcut to success. Hard work beats everything,”
Adel says. “The second is innovation. My father’s favourite saying is that you should do something new every day.”
For Rizwan, the greatest satisfaction is not the success of the company but the person his son has become. “What makes me proud is how balanced he is,” he says. “He is focused on his work, his family, health and friendships.”
The admiration runs both ways. Adel describes his father as one with the Midas touch. “I’ve never met anyone who can sell the way he can,” he says. “He could probably sell a comb to a bald man.”
Their relationship operates across overlapping roles of father, son, mentor, colleague and business partner. “One disadvantage of
having your boss at home is that the conversation never really stops,”
Adel says.
Rizwan laughs at the observation. “Danube is our family and our family is Danube,” he says. “I had it, Adel has it, and the next generation will have it too.”
That next generation is already learning those values. Adel and his wife Sana are raising three children. When one of Adel’s sons wanted another toy, father and son created a miniature business instead.
“We created a small farmers’ market at home,” he says. “He bought fruit from the supermarket, sold it to family and friends at a small profit, then learned he could buy cheaper at the wholesale market.”
The six-year-old quickly began understanding cost, pricing and profit margins. For Adel, fatherhood has deepened his appreciation of the man he grew up watching.
“I genuinely feel like the luckiest son in the world,” he says. “I get to learn from him every day.”