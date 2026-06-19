The Legacy Lives On: The power of family unity

From Kuwait exile to UAE success, a family’s bond powers Danube’s rise
The success story of Danube Group is deeply intertwined with the journey of two brothers, Rizwan Sajan and Anis Sajan. It is a journey shaped by adversity, ambition, family values and an unwavering belief in partnership.
But for Anis, Rizwan has never been just an elder brother. “When people ask me about my father, it always brings a smile to my face,” says Anis Sajan. “I lost my father at a young age, but I never felt that void in the traditional sense because Rizwan was always there for me. He became my guide, my support system and, in many ways, a father figure.”
Their journey was not without hardship. In 1990, the Gulf War forced the Sajan family to leave Kuwait and return to India, leaving behind the life they had built. “The Kuwait war changed everything for us,” Anis recalls. “We had to start over from scratch. It was a difficult time, but it taught us resilience and the belief that no matter how hard life gets, you can rebuild.”
After the setback, Rizwan moved to the UAE in search of opportunity, while Anis built his early career in sales in India. Eventually, Rizwan called his younger brother to Dubai with a vision to build something together. “He believed Dubai was growing rapidly and wanted me to join him,” says Anis. “We started with very little, but we shared one dream, to build something meaningful and lasting.”
That dream became Danube Group. What began as a small trading company has grown into one of the UAE’s most recognised home-grown business groups, with interests across building materials, real estate, home improvement and other verticals. “The success didn’t happen overnight,” says Anis. “We built it step by step. Our focus was simple: create a strong foundation in building materials and make Danube the number one name in the region.”
As the business expanded, their roles evolved. Rizwan strengthened the core business and later led the group’s entry into real estate through Danube Properties. Anis focused on building Milano, which developed into a recognised regional brand in bathware, sanitaryware and home solutions. “Earlier, we were more like father and son,” Anis reflects. “I was younger then, and we spent long hours together in Jebel Ali, building everything from the ground up. Today, our responsibilities have grown and our routines have changed, but the trust, respect and love remain the same.”
For Anis, unity has always been their greatest strength. “The biggest lesson we brothers have passed on to our sons is our unity,” he says. “It is heartwarming to see that same bond among them, the sharing of knowledge, the respect they have for one another and the way they support each other.”
Anis adds, “In business, we have often seen that when the first generation does
well, the real challenge comes with the second generation. But we truly believe, and are confident, that our sons Adel, Azhar and Sahil will carry this legacy forward with the same unity, values and dedication with which Rizwan and I
built it.”
For Anis, those values were shaped long before Danube was founded. They were forged during a period when Rizwan had to step into a role far beyond his years after their father passed away. “I was the eldest in the family, so after my father passed away, the responsibility naturally fell on my shoulders,” Rizwan recalls. “As the eldest sibling, I was responsible for my mother, my sister and my younger brother.”
A turning point came when an opportunity took him to Kuwait at the age of 18. “I was struggling to earn Rs5,000 or Rs6,000 a month in Mumbai, and suddenly I was offered a salary of Rs18,000 a month. It felt like winning a lottery,” he says.
The move allowed him to support his family and ensure his siblings could pursue their education without worrying about finances. “It taught me discipline, resilience and the importance of putting family first,” he says. “It would have been easy to focus only on my own future, but I always felt responsible for making sure the entire family moved forward together.”
For Anis Sajan, Rizwan Sajan is both brother and father figure. For the Sajan family, the values that helped one young man hold a family together continue to guide a business empire and the generations that will one day lead it.