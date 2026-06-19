The Legacy Lives On: The power of family unity

As the business expanded, their roles evolved. Rizwan strengthened the core business and later led the group’s entry into real estate through Danube Properties. Anis focused on building Milano, which developed into a recognised regional brand in bathware, sanitaryware and home solutions. “Earlier, we were more like father and son,” Anis reflects. “I was younger then, and we spent long hours together in Jebel Ali, building everything from the ground up. Today, our responsibilities have grown and our routines have changed, but the trust, respect and love remain the same.”