The Legacy Lives On: A bond more than business

All three believe communication is what keeps both the family and the business strong
Spend time with Anis Sajan and his sons, Azhar and Sahil, and one theme emerges repeatedly: family. Long before titles, boardrooms and business strategies entered the picture, there was a family determined to stay together. That commitment continues to shape how one of the UAE's best-known business families lives and works today.
For Anis, the story begins with loss. He was eight when his father died, leaving his elder brother, Rizwan Sajan, with responsibilities far beyond his years. "My brother was only 16 when he suddenly had to shoulder the responsibility of the entire family," he says. "Even today, almost 50 years later, he remains the father figure of our family."
Watching Rizwan put family before himself left a lasting impression. Today, the brothers lead different parts of the Danube business and spend less time together than they once did, yet Anis says the bond remains unchanged. The greatest lesson he learned from Rizwan was the importance of keeping the family together, a value that now defines his own relationship with Azhar and Sahil.
Ask him what makes him proudest about his sons and the answer has little to do with business achievements. "The greatest gift I feel I have given my sons is the bond they share with each other," he says. "Their unity is the biggest gift I have given them."
That emphasis on togetherness runs through every part of the family's story. While both sons now hold important roles within the Danube Group ecosystem, Anis measures success through character as much as professional accomplishment.
At work, Anis describes himself as a leader rather than a boss. Family ties do not exempt anyone from accountability. "If they make a mistake, they come forward with an explanation or an apology," he says. "They take responsibility for their actions."
For Azhar and Sahil, those expectations were established long before they entered the workplace. Azhar recalls growing up with a father who was deeply involved in every aspect of their lives. "He is still overprotective," he says with a laugh. "Even today, I will get a call at midnight asking, 'Where are you?'"
One childhood memory remains especially vivid. During a business trip to China, Anis received a call from his young son saying he missed him. Despite having meetings remaining, he shortened the trip and returned home. "Family has always come first for him," Azhar says.
Every school day, Azhar and Sahil would call their father during lunch at the office. Looking back, Azhar says those conversations mattered more than he realised. The lessons Anis passed on were equally practical. Both sons speak about his insistence on understanding every detail of the business. "Trust but verify," says Azhar. "Know your numbers, understand your business, and have accountability."
Sahil echoes the philosophy. He says his father taught him to stay involved, appreciate colleagues and never assume he is the smartest person in the room. "One lesson that has always stayed with me is to hire people who are better than you."
Their working relationship has evolved naturally because business was never separated from everyday life. "There has never really been a transition," says Sahil. "Business conversations can happen anywhere."
All three believe communication is what keeps both the family and the business strong. As the next generation brings fresh thinking into the business, the family's values remain unchanged. Azhar has helped build brands such as Casa Milano, while Sahil believes innovation works best when combined with the principles established by previous generations.
For Anis, success still comes back to family. When asked to describe Azhar and Sahil, he pauses briefly before offering an answer that carries the pride of a father more than the assessment of a businessman. "Every father's dream."