Al Asam said the mother initially tried to handle the situation privately and did not inform the father, fearing a harsh reaction. However, she later realised that professional support was needed and turned to Sharjah Police for help.

Brigadier Al Asam also urged parents to contact the Drug Control Department immediately if they suspect drug use, stressing that early intervention is key and that such cases should not be handled alone at home.

Brigadier Al Asam said Sharjah Police officers maintained direct and transparent communication with the teenager’s father, inviting him to visit the relevant department. During the meeting, the father was briefed on the details of the case and provided with guidance on the best way to support his son, with the teenager’s welfare remaining the top priority.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.