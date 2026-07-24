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Mother’s call to Sharjah Police saves son from drug abuse

16-year-old helped after mother spotted warning signs and sought early intervention

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The mother initially tried to handle the situation privately and did not inform the father, fearing a harsh reaction.
The mother initially tried to handle the situation privately and did not inform the father, fearing a harsh reaction.

Sharjah: A mother’s decision to seek help from Sharjah Police after noticing worrying changes in her teenage son’s behaviour helped save the 16-year-old from slipping deeper into drug abuse, a senior police official has revealed.

Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Prevention and Drug Control Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the case came to light after the mother noticed worrying changes in her 16-year-old son’s behaviour, including excessive sleeping and frequent requests for money.

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Concerned, she looked further into the matter and discovered that her son had started using drugs.

Al Asam said the mother initially tried to handle the situation privately and did not inform the father, fearing a harsh reaction. However, she later realised that professional support was needed and turned to Sharjah Police for help.

Police immediately took action in line with approved procedures aimed at protecting young people, providing support and ensuring families receive the necessary assistance in drug-related cases.

Police contacted father

Brigadier Al Asam said Sharjah Police officers maintained direct and transparent communication with the teenager’s father, inviting him to visit the relevant department. During the meeting, the father was briefed on the details of the case and provided with guidance on the best way to support his son, with the teenager’s welfare remaining the top priority.

He stressed that the case highlights the vital role parents play in recognising early warning signs and seeking professional help before drug use develops into a more serious problem.

Family supervision remains key

Brigadier Al Asam warned that prolonged parental absence due to work commitments can increase risks for young people, particularly when children spend long periods under the supervision of drivers or domestic workers.

Such circumstances, he said, may leave teenagers vulnerable to negative influences and bad company, which can eventually lead to experimentation with drugs.

“Continuous family monitoring remains the first line of defence in protecting children from harmful behaviour,” he said.

Warning signs parents should not ignore

The senior officer urged parents to stay vigilant for sudden changes in their children’s behaviour and lifestyle, including social withdrawal, unusual sleeping patterns, declining academic performance, unexplained spending, or concerns about the places they frequently visit.

He advised families not to ignore these warning signs and to seek professional support at the earliest opportunity.

Brigadier Al Asam also urged parents to contact the Drug Control Department immediately if they suspect drug use, stressing that early intervention is key and that such cases should not be handled alone at home.

Professional treatment essential

He noted that many families may not have the specialised knowledge required to handle substance abuse cases effectively.

Once a case is reported, the department assesses the situation and, when needed, refers individuals to specialised treatment centres and rehabilitation clinics across the UAE.

Brigadier Al Asam stressed that early intervention is among the most effective ways to prevent young people from falling deeper into addiction, adding that timely reporting can play a crucial role in protecting lives and helping teenagers return to a healthy path. 

325 families sought help for children

 Over the past three years, 328 families have reported their children to Sharjah Police for treatment and rehabilitation, reflecting growing awareness of the importance of early intervention, Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam said.

He noted that the youngest drug user recorded was 14 years old and urged parents to watch for warning signs such as isolation, declining academic performance and sudden behavioural changes.

 Brigadier Al Asam said Sharjah Police use AI-supported specialist teams to monitor websites and social media platforms promoting drugs or targeting young people. Authorities have blocked 3,160 websites linked to illegal drug promotion, financial crimes and criminal exploitation, and taken legal action against offenders within the UAE.

He added that police work with international agencies to track suspects abroad and dismantle cross-border online drug networks.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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