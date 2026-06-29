Dangers of drugs: One choice can ruin your future, Sharjah Police warn

In the video, Major Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, said addiction rarely begins with an intention to harm oneself or one’s family. Instead, it often starts with a casual conversation, a social gathering, or the influence of someone who enters a person’s life at the wrong time.

Shared across the force’s social media platforms as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug use and protect communities, the video carries a clear message: no one sets out to lose their future, but small decisions can gradually steer individuals towards a destructive path.

The message warns that drugs do not only damage physical and mental health, but also destroy relationships, weaken trust, and rob individuals of opportunities that may never return. Among the greatest losses highlighted are the confidence of family members and the future that once seemed within reach.

The video concludes with a direct appeal to young people to choose their companions carefully, stressing that the people around them can either guide them towards success or lead them towards ruin.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.