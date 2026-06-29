Dangers of drugs: One choice can ruin your future, Sharjah Police warn

New awareness video shows how small decisions can lead to drug addiction and loss
Sharjah: A powerful new awareness video released by Sharjah Police highlights the devastating consequences of drug abuse, warning young people that addiction often begins with seemingly harmless choices and the wrong company.
Shared across the force’s social media platforms as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug use and protect communities, the video carries a clear message: no one sets out to lose their future, but small decisions can gradually steer individuals towards a destructive path.
In the video, Major Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, said addiction rarely begins with an intention to harm oneself or one’s family. Instead, it often starts with a casual conversation, a social gathering, or the influence of someone who enters a person’s life at the wrong time.
“What starts as a simple experience or a one-time decision can quickly turn into a series of compromises,” the video explains, “a compromise of convictions, principles, and eventually the dreams and ambitions a person has spent years working towards.”
The message warns that drugs do not only damage physical and mental health, but also destroy relationships, weaken trust, and rob individuals of opportunities that may never return. Among the greatest losses highlighted are the confidence of family members and the future that once seemed within reach.
Sharjah Police stressed that the fight against drugs begins long before narcotics are introduced. The real risk, they note, often lies in the influences that shape behaviour, including peer pressure, toxic friendships, and seemingly minor decisions that can carry long-term consequences.
The video concludes with a direct appeal to young people to choose their companions carefully, stressing that the people around them can either guide them towards success or lead them towards ruin.
The awareness campaign forms part of wider efforts by Sharjah Police to strengthen community awareness, promote preventive education, and encourage young people to make responsible choices that safeguard their future, their families, and their place in society.
The video ends with a clear reminder: the future is worth protecting, and every decision today shapes tomorrow.
“Choose who you walk with,” the campaign urges. “The future you dream of is worth protecting.”