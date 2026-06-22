One experiment with drugs can end in prison, Sharjah Police warn

Awareness video shows how curiosity and overconfidence can end in prison
Sharjah: A single experiment with drugs can quickly lead to addiction, isolation and prison, Sharjah Police have warned in a powerful awareness video targeting young people.
The video follows the story of a young man who believed he could try drugs without consequences, only to see his life spiral out of control.
"I used to say I'm not like others, and I would laugh," he recalled, describing how he ignored repeated warnings about the dangers of drugs.
Convinced he would never become addicted; he agreed to try drugs "just once" — a decision that changed his life.
What began as an experiment soon became a habit.
"Once became twice, twice became a habit, and the habit became my prison," he said.
The video highlights how addiction often begins with a false sense of control. While believing he was managing his choices, he was gradually losing control of his future.
"I didn't see the end; I only saw the moment," he said.
As his addiction grew, he isolated himself from his family and withdrew from those closest to him.
"I used to avoid my family and myself more," he said.
Eventually, the isolation became complete.
"And this is me... no one is here suddenly," he said.
Today, he described his world as "a chair, a wall and a locked door" — painful reminders of the choices that cost him his freedom.
Looking back, he said the warning signs had been there from the beginning, but he failed to recognise them.
"The path is clear from the start, but the end is behind bars," he said.
He left young people with a final message:
"If I could go back, I would think a thousand times," he said.
Through the young man’s experience, Sharjah Police highlight how addiction often takes root quietly. It can begin with curiosity, peer pressure, or a desire to fit in, along with the false belief that the risks apply only to others. What starts as a single experiment can gradually evolve into a struggle that costs a person their family, future, and freedom.