Sharjah Police share real story: How silence put a teen at risk

Father’s shocking discovery shows love alone cannot protect children from drugs
Sharjah: For years, an Arab father from Sharjah believed that love and presence were enough to keep his children safe. He attended every school event, knew all their friends, and was there for every laugh and tear. But he recently learned a painful truth: even the strongest love can fail when silence takes its place.
One night, while making his routine walk through the house, the father noticed one of his children was missing. His search led him to a small storage room, its door unusually locked from within. When he forced it open, he was confronted with a sight no parent ever expects: his teenage son, accompanied by a stranger, consuming hashish.
The father froze. How could this happen in a home so full of care? The answer became painfully clear — in his effort to protect his children from curiosity, he had avoided talking about drugs altogether. That silence had created a dangerous gap.
Despite his shock, the father acted with calm determination. He took his son to the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, hoping to intervene before addiction took hold. Sitting beside his child, he carried the weight of one haunting thought: “If only I had spoken earlier.”
Sharjah Police are using this case as a wake-up call for all parents. Love alone, they say, is not enough — awareness and open dialogue are essential to shield children from the growing dangers of drug use.
Brigadier Majid Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, warned against assuming that silence protects.
“Many parents think avoiding these topics will prevent curiosity. But the truth is the opposite — awareness builds immunity. When children understand the risks, they’re less likely to fall for them.”
He urged parents to start conversations early, even when uncomfortable.
“The biggest mistake is waiting until it’s too late. Silence doesn’t protect; it only leaves room for danger to grow unnoticed.”
The Sharjah father’s painful discovery is a sobering reminder: threats to today’s youth don’t always come from outside. Sometimes the real danger lies in conversations that never happen — and in the silence that love alone cannot fill.
Sharjah Police advise that raising children requires more than affection — it demands guidance, boundaries, and honest communication.
Love your children deeply, but also protect them wisely.
True closeness is not about living under the same roof — it’s about connecting hearts and minds.
Awareness today prevents regret tomorrow.
Support for families: For guidance, parents can contact Sharjah Police’s helpline at 8004654.
