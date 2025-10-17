Abu Dhabi Police warn families against neglect, citing risks of drug abuse

Police urge parents to prevent drug abuse through active involvement
Abu Dhabi: The Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police has urged parents to closely monitor their children, providing care and emotional support to protect them from neglect and the influence of negative company.
The department cautioned that family negligence can have serious consequences, sometimes pushing young people to use drugs as a way of coping with emotional voids or personal struggles.
The directorate highlighted several forms of family neglect, including lack of parental supervision, constant preoccupation with work or personal matters, weak household communication, emotional detachment, harsh treatment, and absence of psychological support.
It also warned against comparing children to others in ways that may foster feelings of inadequacy or failure, urging families to maintain strong emotional bonds and open dialogue as a safeguard against risky behaviour.
