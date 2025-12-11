Sharjah Police help young man break free from drug addiction

According to Brigadier Al Asam, the man, in his 20s, had fallen in with a group who pressured him into trying drugs inside their car. Although he initially resisted, he continued spending time with them, and repeated exposure eventually pulled him into addiction.

Brigadier Majid Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the case began when the distressed mother contacted officers, reporting that her son had become violent and threatened to kill her — or harm himself — after slipping into drug abuse.

Brigadier Al Asam stressed that the Anti-Narcotics Department is always ready to help anyone seeking to overcome addiction, provided they approach the police voluntarily. “There must be trust between parents and their children. Families can call us for help at any time and receive our services free of charge,” he said.

Brigadier Al Asam urged parents to stay alert. “Know who your children’s friends are. If you notice behavioural changes or signs of drug use, do not delay. Reporting early can save your child’s life,” he said.

Under Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, addicts who turn themselves in and surrender any drugs in their possession are exempt from legal prosecution, as long as they commit to treatment. Those who refuse rehabilitation, however, face legal consequences.

