People
EXCLUSIVE

Sharjah Police help young man break free from drug addiction

Mother’s urgent plea leads to swift intervention and a successful rehabilitation plan

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Illustrative image. Anti-Narcotics team guided young man through recovery after violent behaviour linked to drug use.
Illustrative image. Anti-Narcotics team guided young man through recovery after violent behaviour linked to drug use.
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have helped a young man overcome drug addiction after his mother reached out in desperation, fearing for both his safety and her own.

Brigadier Majid Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the case began when the distressed mother contacted officers, reporting that her son had become violent and threatened to kill her — or harm himself — after slipping into drug abuse.

According to Brigadier Al Asam, the man, in his 20s, had fallen in with a group who pressured him into trying drugs inside their car. Although he initially resisted, he continued spending time with them, and repeated exposure eventually pulled him into addiction.

“His life turned upside down. His only concern became saving money to buy drugs and spending time with the group of addicts,” Brigadier Al Asam said. “His future and academic path were at serious risk.”

The mother then turned to the Anti-Narcotics Department, which quickly intervened.

“We studied his case, provided the necessary support and educated him on the dangers of drug abuse,” Brigadier Al Asam said. “He expressed deep regret and agreed to undergo treatment at a rehabilitation centre.”

Thanks to the swift action of his mother and Sharjah Police, the young man’s condition gradually improved. Within two weeks, officers noticed a significant change, and he continues to receive follow-up support.

Brigadier Al Asam stressed that the Anti-Narcotics Department is always ready to help anyone seeking to overcome addiction, provided they approach the police voluntarily. “There must be trust between parents and their children. Families can call us for help at any time and receive our services free of charge,” he said.

Under Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, addicts who turn themselves in and surrender any drugs in their possession are exempt from legal prosecution, as long as they commit to treatment. Those who refuse rehabilitation, however, face legal consequences.

Sharjah Police also run extensive awareness programmes to educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse.

Brigadier Al Asam urged parents to stay alert. “Know who your children’s friends are. If you notice behavioural changes or signs of drug use, do not delay. Reporting early can save your child’s life,” he said.

Support for families: Parents seeking guidance can contact Sharjah Police’s helpline on 8004654.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News
