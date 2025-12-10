Sharjah Police seize 17kg of cocaine in two major smuggling busts

Coordinated ops with ports, customs disrupt international network moving drugs into UAE
Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, have thwarted two domestic and international drug-smuggling operations involving 17 kilograms of cocaine, officials announced.
According to the General Command of Sharjah Police, the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control uncovered a large smuggling scheme linked to a transnational network operating across four countries. The group had attempted to move more than 12 kilograms of cocaine into the UAE for distribution. Authorities said the operation was disrupted through precise monitoring of suspicious activity, rapid intelligence-gathering and close coordination between security entities.
Major Majid Sultan Al Assam, Director of the Directorate for Drug Prevention and Control, said the primary suspect — an Asian national — was arrested immediately after entering the country via a neighbouring Gulf state. Two alleged recipients inside the UAE, both African nationals, were also taken into custody.
Investigations carried out with the National Centre for Early Inquiry later identified another individual linked to the network. The suspect, a national of the same country as the main smuggler, was intercepted while travelling between two Gulf states via a UAE airport. In coordination with the authorities in the destination country, officials seized an additional 5 kilograms of cocaine.
Al Assam noted that the accuracy of data-tracking and the swift coordination between agencies enabled authorities to dismantle the network in a short timeframe. He highlighted the joint work of Sharjah Police, the National Anti-Drug Agency and partner bodies in reinforcing community protection and combating international drug-smuggling groups.
Sharjah Police said the successful disruption of both operations reflects the strength of the emirate’s security apparatus and the high level of cooperation between local, federal and international partners in preventing narcotics from reaching the community.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox