Sharjah Police review New Year’s Eve 2026 security preparations

Supreme Leadership Council outlines plan to ensure public safety and smooth celebrations
Sharjah Police have reviewed final security and organisational preparations for the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations during a high-level coordination meeting chaired by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
The meeting, part of the 13th session of the Supreme Leadership Council for 2025, included council members, directors of general departments, police stations and specialised field teams, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate’s security framework.
Discussions focused on the comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve, emphasising the highest levels of safety and comfort for residents and visitors across Sharjah. The council reviewed security coverage at key celebration sites and public spaces, alongside measures to enhance crowd safety and ensure a smooth, well-organised festive experience.
The operational plan prioritises effective crowd management and smooth traffic movement, with Sharjah Police coordinating closely with partners to minimise congestion and maintain seamless mobility throughout the emirate.
Key measures include strategic deployment of security and field teams at major celebration hubs, advanced traffic management across road networks, and strengthened emergency readiness through updated crisis management and response protocols.
The council also reviewed development proposals aimed at enhancing security readiness, improving operational performance, increasing the efficiency of police services, and raising overall service quality, in line with Sharjah’s vision to enhance quality of life.
Major General bin Amer stressed that Sharjah Police adopt a proactive approach to reinforcing community confidence. “Major public celebrations require meticulous coordination and the use of advanced technologies,” he said.
He added that the objective is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all, underscoring the force’s commitment to deploying its full human and technological capabilities, in partnership with relevant entities, to ensure New Year’s Eve celebrations pass smoothly and safely.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General bin Amer expressed appreciation to council members for their continued efforts to achieve security excellence and for their role in advancing police work and improving service delivery.
