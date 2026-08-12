Entrepreneurial thinking is becoming every young person’s greatest competitive advantage

A recent study conducted with the American University of Sharjah reflects this growing confidence. It found that 40% of students intend to start a business within five years of graduation, while 14% plan to do so immediately. Students also scored 71 out of 100 for entrepreneurial self-efficacy, 16 points above the global average. Behind these numbers is something significant: youth increasingly believe they have the capacity to take an idea and do something about it.