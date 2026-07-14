GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

EWEC highlights role of young talent in driving UAE’s clean energy future

EWEC said young professionals now make up more than 30 per cent of its workforce

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
EWEC highlights role of young talent in driving UAE’s clean energy future
Supplied

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has marked World Youth Skills Day by highlighting the importance of investing in young professionals to support the UAE’s transition towards clean energy and low-carbon water production.

Observed annually on July 15, World Youth Skills Day focuses on preparing young people with the skills needed for employment, innovation and future industries. This year’s theme, “Skills for a Shared Future”, emphasises equipping the next generation to succeed in a rapidly changing technology-driven economy.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

EWEC said young professionals now make up more than 30 per cent of its workforce, playing an active role in developing and operating the country’s energy and water infrastructure.

Dr Faisal Obaid, Chief Corporate Support Officer at EWEC, said building future talent is just as important as investing in large-scale renewable energy projects.

“The UAE’s energy transition requires not only advanced infrastructure but also skilled professionals who can manage the utilities sector of the future,” he said.

“At EWEC, we see developing young talent as a long-term investment. By equipping them with technical expertise, AI capabilities and systems knowledge, we are helping build a resilient and sustainable energy future for the country.”

The company said its graduate programmes are designed to prepare young professionals for careers in the energy sector through structured training, departmental rotations and direct exposure to senior leadership.

The two-year programme includes specialised training in renewable energy integration, low-carbon water technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, systems modelling and innovation. Participants also have access to online learning platforms, including Udacity, Coursera and EWEC’s internal Talent Hub.

EWEC said it is also investing in leadership development through initiatives such as the Empower and Inspire Leadership Programme, which focuses on strengthening decision-making, resilience and leadership skills.

The company added that developing local talent remains a key part of supporting the UAE’s clean energy transition and broader economic diversification goals.

As the country continues to expand renewable energy projects and modernise its utilities sector, EWEC said investing in youth skills will help ensure the next generation is ready to lead the industry’s future while supporting national sustainability ambitions.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For the young performers, it was a chance to place Dubai’s growing creative scene on a global stage.

Dubai’s young musicians make history in Vienna

3m read
EWEC boosts female talent to advance UAE net-zero and water security strategies

Women engineers power UAE’s clean energy push

2m read
Of the total youth population, around 15.1 million are male, representing 64.5%, while females account for 8.4 million, or 35.5%.

GCC youth population stands at 23.5 million: Report

2m read
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Shakira at FIFA World Cup: A 20-year legacy

2m read