EWEC highlights role of young talent in driving UAE’s clean energy future

EWEC said young professionals now make up more than 30 per cent of its workforce
Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has marked World Youth Skills Day by highlighting the importance of investing in young professionals to support the UAE’s transition towards clean energy and low-carbon water production.
Observed annually on July 15, World Youth Skills Day focuses on preparing young people with the skills needed for employment, innovation and future industries. This year’s theme, “Skills for a Shared Future”, emphasises equipping the next generation to succeed in a rapidly changing technology-driven economy.
EWEC said young professionals now make up more than 30 per cent of its workforce, playing an active role in developing and operating the country’s energy and water infrastructure.
Dr Faisal Obaid, Chief Corporate Support Officer at EWEC, said building future talent is just as important as investing in large-scale renewable energy projects.
“The UAE’s energy transition requires not only advanced infrastructure but also skilled professionals who can manage the utilities sector of the future,” he said.
“At EWEC, we see developing young talent as a long-term investment. By equipping them with technical expertise, AI capabilities and systems knowledge, we are helping build a resilient and sustainable energy future for the country.”
The company said its graduate programmes are designed to prepare young professionals for careers in the energy sector through structured training, departmental rotations and direct exposure to senior leadership.
The two-year programme includes specialised training in renewable energy integration, low-carbon water technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, systems modelling and innovation. Participants also have access to online learning platforms, including Udacity, Coursera and EWEC’s internal Talent Hub.
EWEC said it is also investing in leadership development through initiatives such as the Empower and Inspire Leadership Programme, which focuses on strengthening decision-making, resilience and leadership skills.
The company added that developing local talent remains a key part of supporting the UAE’s clean energy transition and broader economic diversification goals.
As the country continues to expand renewable energy projects and modernise its utilities sector, EWEC said investing in youth skills will help ensure the next generation is ready to lead the industry’s future while supporting national sustainability ambitions.