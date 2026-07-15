Initiative was unveiled during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum in New York
The UAE has launched the Global Youth Water Envoys Programme, opening applications for young leaders worldwide to help shape international water policy ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.
The initiative was unveiled during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York. It is led by the Arab Youth Center (AYC) in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and supported by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).
The programme will bring together up to 100 delegates aged 18 to 35 from six global regions, with a particular focus on water-stressed areas across Africa, the Arab States, and Asia-Pacific.
Participants will complete a virtual training programme from September to November, covering water governance, sustainability, climate, innovation and policy. They will also engage with national delegations and institutional partners before selected participants contribute to one of six Interactive Dialogues at the UN Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.
Applications are now open to young people worldwide.
Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, demonstrate working proficiency in English and have an interest or experience in water governance, policy, climate, sustainability, innovation or finance.
Participants are expected to complete the full programme and act as ambassadors for meaningful youth engagement within their communities.
The initiative is supported by several international organisations, including UNESCO, the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) and WaterAid, which will contribute expertise, training and collaboration opportunities throughout the programme.
Speaking at the launch, Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, said the programme aims to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and global perspective needed to contribute to international discussions on water security and sustainable development.
Kate Hampton, chief executive of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, said the programme would provide young people with the training and institutional support needed to contribute practical solutions to growing global water challenges.
The 2026 UN Water Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, bringing together governments, international organisations and experts to advance Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.