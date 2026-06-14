Young people aged 15 to 34 make up 38.2 per cent of the region’s population,
Dubai: Young people continue to represent a cornerstone of Gulf societies, with the number of residents aged between 15 and 34 across the GCC reaching approximately 23.5 million in 2024, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the region's population, according to new data released by the Gulf Statistical Centre.
Of the total youth population, around 15.1 million are male, representing 64.5 per cent, while females account for 8.4 million, or 35.5 per cent.
While young people remain a substantial share of Gulf societies, the report noted a modest decline in their proportion of the overall population, from 38.9 per cent in 2010 to 38.2 per cent in 2024. The trend mirrors developments worldwide, where the youth share of the global population fell from 32.8 per cent to 30.3 per cent over the same period.
The shift has been accompanied by a growing proportion of adults aged 35 and above and a decline in the number of children under 15, reflecting longer life expectancy and lower fertility rates across many countries.
Despite these demographic changes, Gulf youth continue to play an increasingly prominent role in the labour market. The number of young people in employment reached approximately 14.2 million in 2025, accounting for 38.1 per cent of the GCC workforce, an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the previous year.
The report also pointed to growing participation among Gulf nationals, with around 2.5 million young citizens employed across the region in 2025. They represented 43.5 per cent of the total national workforce, marking annual growth of 3.1 per cent.
Education and workforce integration indicators showed further improvement. The proportion of young people aged between 15 and 24 who were not in education, employment or training fell to 15.7 per cent in 2024, down from 20.1 per cent in 2010, suggesting stronger engagement with both learning and economic activity.
Looking ahead, United Nations projections indicate that the GCC youth population could rise to 28.6 million by 2050, an increase of nearly 5.9 million people compared with current levels.
The Gulf Statistical Centre said the figures underline the increasingly influential role of young people in driving economic diversification, innovation and entrepreneurship across the region, as governments continue to invest in skills development and long-term sustainable growth.
The figures were published to mark Gulf Youth Day, highlighting the enduring demographic and economic significance of young people across the six-member bloc, even as the region begins to experience gradual population ageing in line with broader global trends.