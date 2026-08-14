Friday sermon, August 14, 2026: Our youth — aspiration and values

So be diligent in serving your country, while benefiting from the experience of your elders, and embody the words of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, may Allah have mercy upon him: “O young builder, hasten and rise to your efforts.” Draw your values from his legacy: from his wisdom, take sound judgment and foresight concerning the future; from his care for the human being, learn to build abilities and develop potential; from his determination, take perseverance and insistence upon achievement; from his respect for humanity, strengthen tolerance and coexistence; from his commitment to the Union, learn the strength of solidarity and collective action; from his