DIB launches its first Youth Council to develop the next generation of talent

The world’s leading Islamic bank strengthens its commitment to youth empowerment
The DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has announced the launch of its first Youth Council, creating a structured platform for young employees to bring forward fresh perspectives and ideas, contribute to relevant initiatives and take an active role in their own development and participation within the organisation.
The Council consists of eight members from diverse backgrounds and will operate on a two-year cycle. Through regular meetings, leadership engagement and focused project discussions, members will develop practical ideas and contribute to areas including customer experience, employee engagement, brand relevance and innovation. The Council will also create a direct channel between young employees and senior leadership, bringing new perspectives into conversations that shape the organisation’s future.
I have always believed that investing in young people is one of the most important investments any institution can make.Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB
The initiative reflects DIB’s view that meaningful youth empowerment requires more than participation. It requires access, responsibility and the opportunity to influence how an organisation evolves. By connecting emerging talent directly with senior leadership, the Council is designed to strengthen young employees’ contribution to DIB today while developing the capabilities and confidence they will need to lead in the future.
The launch is being marked in conjunction with International Youth Day on 12 August. The inauguration included a dialogue with DIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer under the theme “A Conversation with Future Leaders”, giving Council members an opportunity to exchange perspectives on their role, aspirations and how they can contribute to the organisation’s continued development. Members also made a pledge to the Council, marking the start of their two-year term and commitment to active participation within the DIB.
Commenting on the launch, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: “I have always believed that investing in young people is one of the most important investments any institution can make. They bring curiosity, ambition and a willingness to look at familiar challenges differently. Our responsibility as leaders is to nurture that potential, give it direction and create the right environment for young talent to grow into confident, capable and responsible professionals.
“For DIB, the Youth Council is part of a much broader commitment to preparing the next generation for the opportunities and responsibilities ahead. We want our young people to keep learning, questioning and challenging themselves, while developing the confidence to contribute meaningfully as they grow with the organisation. This closely reflects the spirit of the UAE’s National Youth Agenda 2031 and its focus on empowering young Emiratis to play an active role in the country’s continued economic and social progress.
“As a bank born in the heart of Dubai and grown alongside the city, we also recognise that the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, will ultimately be carried forward by people, through their capabilities, ideas and determination. Developing young talent is therefore not only an investment in DIB’s future, but also part of our responsibility to the economy and society we serve.”
Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at DIB, added: “The value of the Youth Council will ultimately be measured by what it enables our young people to contribute. It creates a structured way for us to listen to their perspectives, better understand the opportunities and challenges they see, and translate relevant ideas into practical initiatives that can add value across the organisation.
“At the same time, it gives members the opportunity to take ownership, collaborate across different areas and develop through real participation. Our role is to create the right framework around them, so that their energy and ideas are channelled constructively and the experience delivers meaningful value both for our young talent and for DIB.”
The launch builds on DIB’s broader investment in people, learning and youth development, including DIB Academy and its youth financial literacy programmes.
Together, these efforts reflect the Bank’s commitment to developing capabilities, encouraging continuous learning and creating meaningful opportunities for young people to grow and contribute, both within DIB and across the wider community.
— In partnership with DIB