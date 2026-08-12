GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Global youth unemployment rises to 12.4% as 67 million young people remain jobless

ILO finds nearly 257 million young people now out of work, school or training

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A new ILO report shows that global youth unemployment is on the rise, with some of the steepest increases occurring in higher-income countries and a growing number of young people not engaged in work, education, or training.
A new ILO report shows that global youth unemployment is on the rise, with some of the steepest increases occurring in higher-income countries and a growing number of young people not engaged in work, education, or training.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

Dubai: Young people are facing a worsening global jobs market, with youth unemployment rising to 12.4 per cent in 2025 and an estimated 67 million people aged 15 to 24 out of work, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The findings, published on Tuesday in the ILO’s Global Employment Trends for Youth 2026: Back to the Future, suggest that the progress made in youth employment following the Covid-19 pandemic has come to an abrupt halt.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The deterioration comes amid continued uncertainty in the global economy, persistent inflationary pressures and growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs.

“This reversal of fortunes is taking place at a time of great uncertainty and fragility in the global economy,” the ILO said. “Growth remains subdued, uncertainty is elevated, inflationary pressures persist, and new risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) are emerging. None of this bodes well for young people.”

More than 257 million young people are outside work or education

The challenges facing young workers extend beyond unemployment.

The share of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) also increased slightly to 20 per cent, affecting more than 257 million people globally. The ILO said the deterioration in youth employment prospects is widespread, with youth unemployment increasing between 2023 and 2025 in eight of the world’s 11 subregions.

Rates also rose across high-income, lower-middle-income and low-income countries. “The picture is worsening almost universally,” the report said.

Developed countries also seeing youth unemployment rise

Some of the sharpest increases in youth unemployment have been recorded in higher-income economies, challenging the employment prospects of millions of young people entering the workforce.

In Northern America, youth unemployment rose from 8.3 per cent in 2023 to 9.8 per cent in 2025.

Meanwhile, youth unemployment remained high at 15 per cent in Northern, Southern and Western Europe in 2025. Of the 29 countries in the subregion, 20 reported weaker job opportunities for young people.

The ILO said jobs that have traditionally served as entry points for young workers are shrinking.

These include clerical and administrative positions, service and sales roles, manufacturing-related jobs and some technical occupations.

More young people, but not enough jobs in developing economies

Developing economies are home to the largest share of the world's young population. According to the United Nations Population Fund, nearly 90 per cent of the global youth population lives in developing and emerging economies.

The ILO found that nearly nine in 10 young workers aged 15 to 29 in low- and lower-middle-income countries are employed informally, limiting their access to stable incomes and social protection.

The report highlighted sub-Saharan Africa, the Arab States and Northern Africa as regions where young people continue to face particularly poor employment, education and training opportunities.

“In 2025, youth unemployment stood at 26.2 per cent in the Arab States and 22.6 per cent in Northern Africa,” the ILO said. “In both subregions, at least one in three young people were NEET.”

AI could reshape opportunities for young workers

The ILO said the evidence on AI’s impact on jobs remains uncertain, but found that 6.1 per cent of jobs held by young people aged 15 to 29 are in occupations highly exposed to AI-related changes.

Many of these jobs overlap with middle-skilled occupations that have already declined among young workers since 2023, particularly clerical and administrative roles.

Science, healthcare and IT jobs continue to grow

Despite the broader deterioration in youth employment prospects, some sectors are continuing to expand. Jobs in high-skilled fields including science, engineering, healthcare and information technology have continued to grow in most countries.

The ILO described this as an encouraging development, particularly at a time when entry-level positions in high-skilled technical fields are also believed to be declining.

Growth in these sectors was particularly strong in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where employment increased by 11.7 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

The ILO said this could offer some relief from the problem of educational mismatch, where young people with university degrees are forced to take jobs requiring lower qualifications because there are not enough positions that match their education.

The growth of high-skilled sectors could therefore provide some hope for young workers, even as the broader global employment outlook remains challenging.

The information and data in this article are based on the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) latest report, Global Employment Trends for Youth 2026: Back to the Future.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

International Youth Day: UAE youth shape the future

International Youth Day: UAE youth shape the future

1h ago5m read
TAQA targets young Emiratis for Net Zero jobs

TAQA targets young Emiratis for Net Zero jobs

5m read
Entrepreneurship teaches young people to take initiative. It teaches them that when they encounter a problem, they can investigate it; when they see an unmet need, they can respond to it; and when circumstances change, they can find another way forward.

Youth must help shape the future they inherit

3m read
Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi said the programme aims to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and global perspective needed to contribute to international discussions on water security and sustainable development.

UAE launches Global Youth Water Envoys programme

2m read