Stanislava Savisheva, analyst at TradingPlatforms, said, “When you look at this year's job cuts, it's easy to say AI is killing jobs. But look closer and you find two different things at play. A big part of it is genuine repricing - a company weighs what a task costs with AI versus without, and cuts the gap. But we are also seeing routine restructuring or a fiscal-year trim, dressed up in AI language because that's the story investors want to hear. Meta and Cognizant both tie their cuts explicitly to AI. Amazon didn't, it went out of its way to say the 16,000 jobs cut in January were about removing bureaucracy and simplifying management, even as it continued pouring billions into AI infrastructure. That's the key distinction.