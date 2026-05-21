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Meta cuts 10% of workforce to accelerate AI investment

8,000 roles cut as Meta redirects resources to high-priority AI projects

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In an internal memorandum, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the decision and assured remaining staff that no further broad-scale redundancies are anticipated for the remainder of the year.
In an internal memorandum, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the decision and assured remaining staff that no further broad-scale redundancies are anticipated for the remainder of the year.
File photo

WASHINGTON: Meta has commenced a restructuring process to lay off approximately 8,000 employees, representing roughly 10 percent of its global workforce, as part of a strategic shift to reallocate capital toward artificial intelligence.

In an internal memorandum, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the decision and assured remaining staff that no further broad-scale redundancies are anticipated for the remainder of the year.

Meta commenced a restructuring process eliminating approximately 8,000 jobs — roughly 10% of its global workforce — alongside cancelling 6,000 "open" roles.

The move marks the largest downsizing at the company since the efficiency campaigns of 2022–2023, which eliminated 21,000 positions.

This current workforce reduction primarily impacts corporate support functions, recruitment, and marketing, while thousands of remaining personnel are being reassigned to high-priority infrastructure and engineering units to support expanding AI operations.

Pivot toward artificial intelligence

 This initiative shifts capital toward artificial intelligence, reallocating funds and reassigning thousands of workers to support aggressive AI infrastructure and model training rather than traditional tech roles. 

Why is this happening?

  • Cost reallocation: Meta is scaling up its capital expenditures —projected to reach up to  billion — to fuel data centers and computing power. By cutting human resources, the company offsets the massive financial burden of building its AI ecosystem.

  • Shift to "flattened" organisations: CEO Mark Zuckerberg has communicated a push toward smaller, faster-moving engineering teams, believing that the future of tech requires agile, AI-driven operations over traditional management layers.

  • Industry trend: Meta's pivot is part of a broader Big Tech evolution where companies are trading routine or administrative roles for machine-learning talent and computing capacity.

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