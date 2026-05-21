Wars without fronts: When cyberspace becomes the stage for shadow conflicts

In conclusion, we must recognise that cyberspace is not merely a “tool” we use, but an “environment” we inhabit. In this new world, digital sovereignty is no longer a luxury or an option; it is a condition for survival. Cybersecurity is the true gamble for nations aspiring to the future; it is the sole guarantee for the continued pulse of modern life, shielded from the storms of digital conflicts that distinguish neither the great nor the small. We are in a race against time, and the future does not await the hesitant; it favours those who master knowledge and fortify their digital borders with awareness and capability.