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Actor Ravi Mohan pauses films until divorce is finalised, says ‘I have started hurting myself’

Tamil actor halts all film releases, vows return only after divorce is final

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ANI
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Ravi Mohan alleges harassment by in-laws, says he is denied access to children
Ravi Mohan alleges harassment by in-laws, says he is denied access to children
ANI

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan on Saturday broke his silence on ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life, announcing that he would not continue acting in films until his divorce is finalised.

He addressed the media at a press conference in Chennai’s Alwarpet on Saturday. A visibly emotional Ravi Mohan spoke at a private studio.

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“I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce,” he said.

‘Stayed silent for 14 years’

Highlighting his long career in the film industry, Ravi Mohan said he had worked for over two decades and claimed his success was self-earned.

“I earned my awards through my own efforts. There were four years when neither my father nor my brother worked. My mistake was staying silent all these years. For 14 years, I remained silent and tolerated everything,” he said.

Allegations against in-laws

Making serious allegations against his in-laws, the actor said they were responsible for ongoing tensions in his personal life.

“If anything happens to Keneeshaa or to me, they (Aarti Ravi’s family) will be responsible. They think I should not stay alive. I will deal with everyone and leave with a smile on my face. They are not allowing me to see my children. The annual fee for my two children is Rs 50 lakh. I paid for it and took care of everything. I tolerated everything all these years,” he said.

Claims of pressure and restrictions

Ravi Mohan also alleged that he was pressured into marriage and restricted professionally.

“From day one, many injustices have happened. Aarthi married me only after blackmailing me by cutting her hand. Before one film produced by their family banner would even finish, they would ask me to sign another. I was not supposed to act in outside productions. I was expected to remain there like a serial actor,” he said.

Actor says he is under emotional strain

Ravi Mohan said he had been under severe emotional distress, stating that he had begun self-harming and was struggling to cope with ongoing personal issues. He said he hoped legal intervention would provide resolution.

“I have started hurting myself,” he said.

Comments on Keneeshaa Francis

The actor also addressed speculation around his association with singer Keneeshaa Francis, referring to her recent exit from social media.

“They chased Keneeshaa away. I will not leave any of them quietly. Right now, I am living in a rented house and they are all living comfortably. No matter how much people mock me, I’m expected to remain silent because I am a celebrity. They cyberbullied Keneeshaa and drove her away. She is a very hard worker,” he said.

Keneeshaa’s statement

Ravi Mohan’s press conference came shortly after Keneeshaa’s social media post, in which she announced her withdrawal from public life.

In her post, she wrote:

“I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for... I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well.”

She also announced that she has left Chennai and exited the music industry.

Related Topics:
Tamil Cinema

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