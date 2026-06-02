In an interview with India Today ahead of the film's June 4 release, the actor was unusually candid about what the role took out of him, and what it gave back. "I am very fortunate to be playing the character. We are representing a section of people that are unheard, who need the voice and need the recognition. And to play a character like that, which is very necessary in a country like India. I feel very proud and fortunate to come across a role like this," he said.