In the age of AI cyberattacks, prevention is no longer enough

The scale is already significant. According to Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, the UAE is now recording around 530,000 cyber incidents a day, up from roughly 270,000 prior to the latest escalation. At this volume and complexity, it is clear that the old model of cyber defence is no longer enough. AI-driven threats are moving too fast to be stopped by prevention alone. The real question is no longer whether systems will be breached but how prepared we are when they are.