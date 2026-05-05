The UAE leads a balanced and strategically responsible approach to smart armament

In the Emirati context, the concept of “smart armament” is based on integrating cutting-edge technologies — such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and big data analytics — into defence systems to elevate readiness levels, minimize human risk, and improve operational precision. The UAE has long recognised that military superiority in the modern era is no longer defined solely by the size of forces, but by their quality, efficiency, and adaptability to evolving threats, whether conventional or non-conventional, including cyberattacks and transnational risks.

The UAE leadership, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, recognises that the future lies not in looking backward, but in embracing progress and exploring new frontiers across all fields. This vision has driven the UAE’s determined pursuit of emerging domains that will shape the future of the world and potentially play a decisive role in the advancement — and even the continuity — of humanity. This is clearly reflected in its focus on cutting-edge sciences, innovative technologies, and non-traditional systems.

Within this framework, the UAE has consistently developed its defence capabilities in a balanced manner that combines building an effective deterrence system with maintaining a foreign policy rooted in moderation and dialogue. Armament is not viewed as an end in itself, but as a means to protect developmental achievements and ensure a secure environment that supports economic growth and social stability. Accordingly, investments in the defense sector are aligned with broader national development plans, strengthening the country’s ability to respond efficiently to crises and emerging challenges.

The UAE’s commitment to responsible armament is also evident in its respect for international conventions and ethical standards governing the use of force. The country actively supports global efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit weapons and participates in initiatives aimed at enhancing international peace and security. This approach reflects a deep understanding that security is not achieved through military power alone, but through international cooperation and the building of strategic partnerships based on trust and shared interests.

The concept of smart armament extends into wider dimensions related to defense in its various forms. This includes the nature of threats and, consequently, the characteristics of the required defence systems to counter them, as well as the appropriate combat strategies for potential conflicts. On a broader scale, the concept interacts closely with national policies and both domestic and foreign priorities, forming an integrated and interconnected framework that encompasses all these elements.

In conclusion, the UAE’s smart armament approach represents a balanced model that harmonises strength with responsibility, and technological advancement with ethical commitment. It embodies a forward-looking strategic vision aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable security — not only at the national level but also through contributing to regional and global stability. Through this approach, the UAE underscores that true security is not rooted in an arms race, but in the prudent and responsible use of power in the service of peace and development.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.