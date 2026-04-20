Sustainability in crisis: The UAE’s blueprint in uncertain times

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, sustainability is no longer a theoretical construct or a distant set of development goals. It has become a practical framework for national resilience. And although I have spent years teaching the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in universities and speaking about them at international forums, it is here in the United Arab Emirates that I have witnessed the most comprehensive, real time application of sustainability in the midst of a global crisis. The UAE’s approach — measured, forward looking, and rooted in stability — demonstrates how a nation can safeguard its people, protect its economy, and maintain continuity without being drawn into the conflicts unfolding around it.