Sustainability in crisis: The UAE’s blueprint in uncertain times

How long-term planning shielded growth, trade and national security
In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, sustainability is no longer a theoretical construct or a distant set of development goals. It has become a practical framework for national resilience. And although I have spent years teaching the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in universities and speaking about them at international forums, it is here in the United Arab Emirates that I have witnessed the most comprehensive, real time application of sustainability in the midst of a global crisis. The UAE’s approach — measured, forward looking, and rooted in stability — demonstrates how a nation can safeguard its people, protect its economy, and maintain continuity without being drawn into the conflicts unfolding around it.
The Gulf continues to navigate a complex regional environment marked by political tension and global economic volatility. Yet, despite these pressures, GCC economies have maintained positive momentum, with international institutions estimating growth rates above 2.5 percent in recent years. This resilience is supported by diversification strategies, investment in future technologies, and strong fiscal frameworks. With nearly 20 percent of global oil trade passing through the region, the Gulf’s ability to maintain stability during crises has been essential not only for local economies but for global markets as well.
When threats emerged to maritime navigation in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways, the UAE and its Gulf partners demonstrated a remarkable ability to ensure continuity of energy flows. The Abu Dhabi–Fujairah Crude Oil Pipeline, with a capacity exceeding 1.5 million barrels per day, allows exports through the Arabian Sea without passing through the Strait. This strategic infrastructure reduces global supply risk and strengthens energy security. Importantly, it was not built in reaction to a crisis, but as part of a long term vision to safeguard national and global economic stability — a clear example of sustainability applied to energy security and economic continuity.
The same readiness was evident in the airspace. During periods of heightened regional tension, the UAE and other Gulf states acted swiftly to maintain safe and uninterrupted air travel. Alternative secure air corridors were established, civil aviation authorities coordinated closely, and enhanced protection was provided for commercial flight paths. As a result, more than 90 percent of flights continued operating despite the surrounding challenges. These measures reflected a core principle of the UAE’s governance model: the safety of people comes first, and continuity of movement is an essential component of national resilience.
Equally significant has been the UAE’s diplomatic posture. One of the defining features of the Gulf’s approach in recent years is its commitment to deescalation and dialogue. The UAE has consistently engaged with various parties across the region, encouraging restraint and urging all sides to give space for reason before force. This quiet diplomacy — often away from headlines — has helped reduce the risk of escalation, supported international efforts to prevent conflict, and preserved channels of communication during tense periods. It has also allowed the UAE to avoid being drawn directly into conflict, maintaining its focus on development, stability, and long term national interests.
What distinguishes the UAE’s model is its translation of sustainability from academic theory into practical, nationwide systems. Economic diversification reduces vulnerability. Digital transformation enhances readiness. Strong governance frameworks build investor confidence. Food and medicine security strategies reduce exposure to global supply chain disruptions. Over $70 billion invested in renewable energy projects over the past decade strengthens long term resilience. Institutional preparedness enables rapid response to crises. This is sustainability in its most complete form — a system that protects people, supports businesses, and ensures continuity even in turbulent times.
The Gulf, and the UAE in particular, offers a compelling example of how nations can remain steady in a world of uncertainty. The region’s experience shows that resilience is not built overnight; it is the product of vision, investment, and a commitment to dialogue over confrontation. Today, the message is clear: the UAE remains safe, stable, and forward looking. The Gulf continues to safeguard global trade and energy flows. Diplomacy remains the preferred path to prevent escalation. And sustainability stands as the foundation of long term security and prosperity.
In a time when the world is searching for anchors of stability, the UAE demonstrates that resilience is not merely a policy — it is a national culture.
Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi is former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Professor of Sustainability at the American University of Sharjah