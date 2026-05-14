Gulf universities: From global partnerships to local strength

That is why the report places such emphasis on co-creation. Imported models have helped to raise standards, but they do not always reflect local priorities, labour market needs, or cultural context with enough precision. The report cites Professor Joanne Roberts’ view that curriculum “should be co-created, not imported”, an observation that goes to the heart of what comes next for the Gulf. The most durable partnerships will be those that combine international academic rigour with regional relevance, rather than assuming one can simply be overlaid onto the other.