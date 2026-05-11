What universities really look for in applicants: Why grades are no longer enough

Education leaders explain how admissions have evolved beyond academic scores
Dubai: In today’s competitive higher education landscape, academic performance alone is no longer sufficient to secure a place at top universities. Admissions teams have been adopting a holistic approach, evaluating students not just on marks, but on purpose, personality, and potential.
At a panel discussion titled “Top-tier admissions: What really makes an application stand out”, held during the 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair, experts have unpacked what universities are actually looking for when they assess applications.
Dr. Anita Patankar, executive director of Symbiosis Dubai, has explained how universities are moving beyond grades to understand the student as a whole including motivation, clarity of direction, and readiness for higher education.
“Over the years, universitives have realised that simple GPAs are not enough, though they are valuable, they are not great indicators of intelligence and creativity,” said Patankar.
Admissions teams have been asking deeper questions on what drives the student, how have they used their time outside the classroom, and what kind of contribution will they make on campus.
“Universities share a big stake in the success of students. We want them to reach their full potential and with that, we make investments and efforts. Your score is just your first filter, the second filter is what you'll bring to the table.”
Aishwaraya Bakshi, campus director of Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, has highlighted that strong applications are built over time through consistent engagement beyond academics, including extracurricular activities, sports, volunteering, internships, and leadership roles.
“You have to be willing, able to learn, and put in the effort. We don't go into how much you score, it's more personal,” shared Bakshi.
She has emphasised that universities are not just looking for participation, but for depth, consistency, and impact in what students choose to pursue.
“It's an investment you're making in the university and the university making an investment on you because you reflect us. Keep learning and expanding your mind, go what you're interested in, and do this for yourself not for anyone else.”
Humera Khan, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Innovation and Education, has spoken about the importance of personal statements and essays in the admissions process, noting that this is where students can truly stand out.
“Every child should have the curiosity to learn something. Second is consistency, any job or any task needs consistency and practice. Every university is trying to make the children thrive. Third is initiative, all these things are very important and what impact are you bringing in the community,” stated Khan.
She has noted that essays are not just summaries of achievements, but reflections of self-awareness, purpose, and clarity of thought that help admissions officers understand the student beyond their academic record.
“You should have a story. Have a narrative and be genuine. You can use ChatGPT just to correct your grammar to your true story.”
Despite increased awareness, many students still make avoidable errors. These include starting too late, choosing activities without clear direction, and submitting essays that lack authenticity.
“You need to invest a lot of time and energy in doing research on your top universities and courses. You should also reject the university and be honest with what you want,” exclaimed Patankar.
Similarly, Bakshi has pointed out the importance of keeping it “clear and true.”
“Don't make it generic. Mention their names, don't ChatGPT it, and don't ask the consultant to write it for you. It should be like a letter to your future self, so keep it concise and honest.”
Another common issue is inconsistency where academic choices, extracurriculars, and career aspirations do not align into a clear narrative.
“If there is a sync between your passion and your profile, then you would nail it,” said Khan.
As university admissions become more competitive, students have been encouraged to think beyond grades and focus on building a clear, authentic, and well-rounded profile.
Events like Gulf News Edufair provide a valuable platform for students and parents in the UAE to understand these expectations directly from education leaders and institutions.