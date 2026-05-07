ROX bets on Abu Dhabi to build its global SUV business

ROX plans UAE-built luxury SUVs with AI manufacturing and local supply partners
ROX is building its global expansion strategy around Abu Dhabi, with the luxury SUV maker preparing to start production in the UAE and deepen local partnerships across manufacturing, materials, talent development and after-sales service.
The company, which has established its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, said its long-term strategy is closely aligned with the UAE capital’s industrial ambitions, particularly around advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, new energy technologies and export-led growth.
“We want to build this ecosystem with Abu Dhabi together to get both ROX and Abu Dhabi’s vision,” said Brian Bian, ROX Chief Marketing and Product Officer.
The move comes as the UAE pushes to expand high-value manufacturing under Operation 300Bn, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a base for companies serving markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates, Brian explained why ROX selected Abu Dhabi, citing its capital strength, industrial policy, investment environment, and strategic location between three continents. The company also sees the UAE as one of its strongest customer markets, with more than 5,000 vehicles sold in the UAE and more than 20,000 across MENA region.
“Abu Dhabi is well known for its energy and the very strong capital foundation, but we found that Abu Dhabi has very big ambitions and is forward-looking in the new technology in the future,” said Brian.
The company’s view is that Abu Dhabi offers more than market access. It gives ROX a base from which it can combine new energy vehicles, AI-driven production and local industrial partnerships into a wider manufacturing ecosystem.
“ROX never stopped doing the global expansion,” Brian explained. “Abu Dhabi is in the centre of three continents. It’s very easy to start from here to reach Africa, reach Asia, and reach Europe.”
ROX’s Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre in Abu Dhabi is being developed in partnership with KEZAD Group, part of AD Ports Group. The facility is expected to begin operations in September and will initially support demand across the UAE and wider GCC.
The project will move in phases, with the long-term target of reaching an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles by 2030.
“The first step is that this year we will have our Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre, which cooperates with KEZAD group. It will be launched in September,” Brian noted. “We will have truly vehicles made in the UAE.”
The next stage will involve expanding the product line-up. Brian said that the company plans to introduce three to four models by the end of 2028 or 2030, with the portfolio potentially reaching five to six models.
According to the company, its UAE operations will contribute to several areas of Operation 300Bn, including vehicle manufacturing, AI-driven production, new materials and sustainable energy.
“This product is not a car, it’s a platform,” said Brian. “You can do all the things that, in Abu Dhabi’s vision, we can make happen here.”
ROX is also using the UAE as a design reference point for its premium SUVs, particularly for its ADAMAS and ROX 01 models. Brian said the UAE’s role in luxury, architecture, culture and desert lifestyle is influencing colours, materials and cabin details.
“We don’t treat the UAE as one of our global markets,” said Brian. “We treat the UAE as our home and our strategy market and what our vision is based upon.”
He explained that ROX’s design and product teams visited Abu Dhabi and Dubai several times a year, including desert drives and workshops with local artists, to understand customer expectations and local design language.
The ADAMAS Royal Edition draws on UAE-inspired themes, including a light gold colour linked to the desert and white elements inspired by traditional Emirati clothing. Interior details include sand-brown and white leather, diamond stitching, and hand-finished decoration.
“You can see from outside, inside, from a colour to material, to the finishing, everything we got the inspiration from here,” Brian said.
We don’t treat the UAE as one of our global markets. We treat the UAE as our home and our strategy market and what our vision is based upon.
ROX is also working with UAE partners to localise parts of its supply chain and build customer trust in a newer SUV brand.
The company is working with Borouge on advanced lightweight materials, with 17 components in the ADAMAS already using Borouge materials. The partnership moved from lab work to vehicle components in less than half a year.
“We come here to build the ecosystem, but not by ROX’s own. We all know it’s impossible, so we want to introduce more and more local partners here,” Brian stated.
The company is also working with ADVETI to support local talent development in AI manufacturing and advanced new energy technologies. He said the aim is to create real job opportunities as its UAE operations expand.
After-sales support is another priority. ROX has set up a regional spare parts hub in Jebel Ali with JINGDONG Logistics to address one of the main concerns among buyers of newer vehicle brands, slow spare parts availability.
Once fully operational, the hub is expected to enable next-day spare parts delivery within the UAE and, within around one week, across the MENA region.
“We found the basic concern here, especially NEV customers, they will worry about the spare parts in this market,” he said. “When this spare parts hub operations, the spare parts supply speed will be much faster for MENA customer, the time will shorten to less than one week, and especially for UAE, there will be a service for next day.”
ROX vehicles are being adapted for UAE conditions, including heat, sand driving and family requirements.
The company has improved air conditioning and cooling systems to maintain cabin comfort and stable power in high temperatures. Electric sunshades come as standard on all models, while a 2+3+2 seven-seat layout is aimed at larger families in the region.
The vehicles offer seven driving modes, including road, mountain, mud and sand. Arabic voice control, navigation and cockpit services have also been adapted for local users.
The Silk Road Tour, an 81-day journey covering 25,000 kilometres across 13 countries, tested the company’s vehicle reliability and adaptability before reaching the UAE.
The UAE will also serve as ROX’s export platform to the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Vehicles produced at the Abu Dhabi facility are expected to be sold to global markets, while the Jebel Ali spare parts hub will support after-sales operations across the wider MENA region.
According to the company, “Made in the UAE” will help position ROX as a high-end manufacturing brand when entering new markets.
Buyer recognition in the UAE is already supporting that strategy. ROX has sold more than 5,000 vehicles in the UAE and ranks among the top three in the luxury all-terrain SUV segment above $80,000, with more than 10 per cent market share.
The ADAMAS Royal Edition received orders from royal customers after launch, while the UAE Ministry of Interior has also adopted the ROX 01 as an official vehicle.
“We don’t only sell cars,” said Brian. “We don’t treat this as a commercial business market. We want to treat Abu Dhabi as our base and home. We will root here. We will build the ecosystem.”