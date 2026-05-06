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Al Khaznah Leathers signs strategic MOUs with ROX and the UAE Ministry of Culture at Make It in the Emirates 2026

Initiative advances industrial localisation, future manufacturing, Emirati craftsmanship

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Al Khaznah Leathers signs strategic MOUs with ROX and the UAE Ministry of Culture at Make It in the Emirates 2026

Al Khaznah Leathers (AKL), the UAE’s national sustainable leather factory and the only leather facility in the UAE with a fully integrated value chain, signed two strategic agreements during Make It in the Emirates 2026, reinforcing its role in advancing industrial localisation, future manufacturing, and Emirati craftsmanship.

The MOU with ROX focuses on exploring opportunities in automotive leather solutions, including finished leathers, advanced cut parts, and precision-engineered components for future mobility applications.

In parallel, AKL signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE Ministry of Culture to support Emirati craftsmanship, heritage-inspired leather products, training, and the integration of traditional leather arts into modern industrial practice.

Shamsa Muaid Alahbabi, Managing Director & CEO of Al Khaznah Leathers, said: “These agreements reflect AKL’s dual role: advancing high-value industrial manufacturing for future mobility, while preserving and developing Emirati leather heritage. Through our partnership with ROX, we aim to position the UAE as a credible partner in automotive leather solutions, while our cooperation with the Ministry of Culture reinforces our commitment to craftsmanship, identity, and national legacy.”

The agreements highlight AKL’s growing role in supporting the UAE’s industrial agenda by bridging heritage, localisation, and advanced manufacturing.

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