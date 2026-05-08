Al Khaznah Leathers signs key MoUs at Make It in the Emirates 2026

Shamsa Muaid Alahbabi, Managing Director and CEO of Al Khaznah Leathers, said: “These agreements reflect AKL’s dual role: advancing high-value industrial manufacturing for future mobility while preserving and developing Emirati leather heritage. Through our partnership with ROX, we aim to position the UAE as a credible partner in automotive leather solutions, while our cooperation with the Ministry of Culture reinforces our commitment to craftsmanship, identity, and national legacy.”