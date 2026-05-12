Ministry of Culture concludes participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026

The ministry said the pavilion received 77,107 visitors
Ministry of Culture has concluded its participation in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026 after attracting more than 77,000 visitors to its Artisans Pavilion at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The pavilion, supported by ADNOC, highlighted Emirati crafts and their growing role in the country’s creative economy.
The ministry said the pavilion received 77,107 visitors during the four-day event, reflecting increasing public interest in traditional Emirati crafts and cultural industries.
The pavilion also welcomed Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with ministers and senior officials, in a move that reflected the leadership’s support for preserving Emirati heritage and empowering local artisans.
Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the participation reflects the ministry’s efforts to strengthen culture as a key part of economic development.
He said the Artisans Pavilion showcased how traditional crafts are evolving into modern and competitive products through innovation and creativity.
“The strong turnout reflects growing awareness about the importance of cultural and creative industries and their role in the national economy,” he said.
Al Nakhi added that the ministry is working on building a wider support system for artisans and creatives through partnerships and specialised initiatives.
Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC’s Acting Director – People, National Identity and Business Support, said traditional crafts remain an important part of the UAE’s identity and cultural heritage.
He said ADNOC continues to support initiatives that help preserve Emirati heritage and increase awareness about the importance of creative industries.
During the event, the ministry organised a range of live demonstrations, interactive workshops and panel discussions focused on the future of cultural and creative industries.
Visitors were also introduced to several traditional Emirati crafts through hands-on experiences and modern designs inspired by local heritage.
The pavilion witnessed the signing of four partnership agreements with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative, Ghars Center for Social Empowerment, Al Mandous Trading and Al Khaznah Leathers.
The agreements aim to support Emirati artisans, develop training programmes and encourage heritage-based craft businesses.
Officials said the ministry’s participation aligns with the UAE’s wider vision of building a diversified economy based on innovation, creativity and knowledge.