The UAE as a model in the face of Iranian aggression

Security, diplomacy and resilience combine in a time of crisis
From the outset, the United Arab Emirates described and defined the Iranian attacks as blatant and brutal acts of aggression, targeting the UAE and sister countries in the region, in flagrant violation of the principles of national sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter. Although the UAE has consistently called for diplomatic solutions and dialogue as the optimal path to overcoming crises, it appears that the aggressor has been determined to undermine regional security and threaten economic stability and energy security.
The UAE has firmly and resolutely defended itself and its people against this blatant Iranian aggression, without seeking conflict. Its objectives have been to protect its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents. The ultimate goal has been to safeguard the country — not to pursue military escalation — while retaining the legitimate right to respond to these attacks whenever it deems appropriate.
The UAE model combines defensive firmness, diplomacy, and economic resilience to absorb shocks and protect national sovereignty without being drawn into an uncalculated, full-scale confrontation. This has been achieved through advanced defensive capabilities, including the effective interception of drones and ballistic missiles, neutralising attacks before they reach their targets. The country has demonstrated intelligent crisis management and high levels of emergency preparedness, ensuring the continuity of life and economic activity despite ongoing threats. Its defence systems have shown the required efficiency in dealing with threats, successfully intercepting attacks and protecting vital assets and infrastructure with success rates exceeding 95%.
On the diplomatic front, the UAE has acted to highlight the gravity of Iranian attacks and their threat to regional and international peace and stability. UAE diplomacy has received broad international support in confronting these acts of aggression, characterised by clarity and firmness in its positions. This has been accompanied by official international efforts to hold Iran accountable for violating UAE sovereignty and breaching the principle of good neighbourliness, as well as coordination between the UAE leadership and international leaders and officials to de-escalate tensions, halt confrontations, and ensure regional stability. It was therefore natural for the UAE to close its embassy in Tehran and withdraw its diplomatic mission, given that Iran is an aggressor state without justification.
At the same time, life in the UAE has continued uninterrupted, with government and digital services maintained and facilities provided to citizens, residents, and visitors, alongside the provision of healthcare. The UAE’s performance demonstrated its ability to transform challenges into social cohesion during wartime, strengthening trust in national capabilities. This revealed the UAE’s strength in managing risks in a turbulent regional environment and highlighted the high level of readiness of its security and service institutions in communicating with society, providing accurate information transparently and in real time, and issuing clear guidance to ensure public safety — reflecting the centrality of the individual in UAE policy.
Moreover, community initiatives by national institutions supported members of society, fostering solidarity among citizens and residents alike. This reflected a cohesive social environment built on safety, stability, and harmony. Humanitarian initiatives also continued despite ongoing attacks, supporting those in need globally and investing in global security, stability, and peace. This sends a clear message: giving does not cease in times of war—it is strengthened in times of crisis.
Economically, the UAE maintained market stability and continuity of economic activity, relying on advanced infrastructure and flexible policies shaped by long-standing experience in managing crises and emerging from them with a forward-looking developmental vision. Thanks to strategic planning, capacity building, and preparedness for risks and threats, economic, financial, and regulatory institutions continued operating even under the most challenging conditions. The government intervened to remove obstacles, enabling markets to respond flexibly to risks.
The UAE possesses financial surpluses, economic diversification, institutional capacity, and a high degree of resilience in dealing with pressures and shocks. This has placed its economy among the top ranks, as recognised by international financial and economic institutions—even during wartime. Unlike what is often observed in conflict situations, such as capital flight or the neglect of economic sectors in favour of military priorities, international confidence in the UAE has remained strong as a global financial and commercial hub.
The UAE’s experience stands as a model of how states can balance military strength, economic resilience, and social commitment. These elements combine to build trust in the sustainability of state institutions, supported by both its people and the international community in the face of unjust aggression. This success is rooted in prior investments in developing defence capabilities within a strategic vision aimed at protecting the nation and countering threats to its people, residents, and institutions. As crises serve as tests of state readiness, the war has demonstrated the effectiveness of the UAE’s long-term investments in its military and economic systems, forming an integrated crisis management model based on balanced policies, active diplomacy, security preparedness, and economic flexibility, alongside an efficient emergency response system.
The blatant Iranian aggression against the UAE aims to create chaos and instability, particularly targeting the economy and networks of economic, technological, and industrial investments. In contrast, the UAE continues on a path of stability, development, and investment in human capital. The more the UAE advances development while neutralising Iranian objectives, the more this reflects Iran’s military and political decline.
Today, the equation rests on safeguarding stability alongside sustainable development. Iranian behaviour goes beyond military escalation to undermining international law and disrupting regional stability frameworks. When aggression extends to neighbouring countries, no expectation of good neighbourliness can remain. Iran’s justifications are not worthy of consideration; they are merely pretexts for aggression, aimed at destabilising the region and threatening the lives of its peoples.
The UAE model has long been grounded in building, openness to the world, development, and prosperity for both the UAE and the region. The UAE continues to consolidate its model by strengthening its defence, economic, and technological capacities, reassessing its relations with the region and the world, identifying genuine partners and allies, and continuing along the path toward the future without being distracted by trivialities, with clarity free of compromise, and with decisive resolve to seize opportunities and keep marginal distractions away from the course of stability. At the same time, the UAE seeks to hold Iran accountable in international forums and demands full compensation for damages inflicted on infrastructure and human life, while participating in international efforts to secure maritime navigation and energy routes in the Middle East.
The UAE has done everything within its power to prevent the outbreak of war. It is not a party to the conflict, yet it is fully capable of repelling any aggression that threatens its stability and the lives of its people. It will not relinquish its right to respond when it deems necessary. The UAE has thus emerged as a model of a state capable of defending its security efficiently and effectively against hostile attacks, while continuing its diplomatic and economic successes within an integrated framework aimed at global stability and peace. It has emerged from these attacks with a form of victory — thwarting the aggression, revealing true allies and adversaries, and continuing along a path of economic development despite regional challenges, supported by strong national unity and solidarity with the leadership in defending the homeland and aspiring toward a secure and prosperous future.
Dr Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali is the Chairman of TRENDS Group