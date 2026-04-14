The UAE as a model in the face of Iranian aggression

The UAE has done everything within its power to prevent the outbreak of war. It is not a party to the conflict, yet it is fully capable of repelling any aggression that threatens its stability and the lives of its people. It will not relinquish its right to respond when it deems necessary. The UAE has thus emerged as a model of a state capable of defending its security efficiently and effectively against hostile attacks, while continuing its diplomatic and economic successes within an integrated framework aimed at global stability and peace. It has emerged from these attacks with a form of victory — thwarting the aggression, revealing true allies and adversaries, and continuing along a path of economic development despite regional challenges, supported by strong national unity and solidarity with the leadership in defending the homeland and aspiring toward a secure and prosperous future.