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Kuwait PM visits International Airport’s T1 to inspect damage caused by Iranian attack

Sheikh Ahmad orders urgent repairs after reviewing damage assessment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.
This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.
AFP--

Dubai: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah visited Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday to inspect damage caused by the brutal Iranian drone and missile attacks that struck the facility earlier today.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the death of a victim and the injuries sustained by others in the attack, as well as the extent of the significant damage inflicted on several airport facilities.

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The Prime Minister reviewed assessments prepared by relevant authorities on the impact of the strike and ongoing efforts to secure the site and restore normal operations.

Sheikh Ahmad stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees and personnel at the site and instructed the relevant authorities to proceed with all required repairs and rehabilitation work to restore the terminal's operational readiness as quickly as possible.

He also directed authorities to immediately begin all required procedures to repair the damage and rehabilitate the affected sections of the terminal to ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

Sheikh Ahmad also expressed his appreciation to airport staff and emergency response teams for their swift handling of the incident, praising their rapid implementation of the necessary measures and their effective management of the situation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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