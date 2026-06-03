Sheikh Ahmad orders urgent repairs after reviewing damage assessment
Dubai: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah visited Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday to inspect damage caused by the brutal Iranian drone and missile attacks that struck the facility earlier today.
During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the death of a victim and the injuries sustained by others in the attack, as well as the extent of the significant damage inflicted on several airport facilities.
The Prime Minister reviewed assessments prepared by relevant authorities on the impact of the strike and ongoing efforts to secure the site and restore normal operations.
Sheikh Ahmad stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees and personnel at the site and instructed the relevant authorities to proceed with all required repairs and rehabilitation work to restore the terminal's operational readiness as quickly as possible.
He also directed authorities to immediately begin all required procedures to repair the damage and rehabilitate the affected sections of the terminal to ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.
Sheikh Ahmad also expressed his appreciation to airport staff and emergency response teams for their swift handling of the incident, praising their rapid implementation of the necessary measures and their effective management of the situation.