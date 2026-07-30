Armed Forces remain on high alert to protect the country's sovereignty and security
Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that an Iranian attack struck a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country's north, killing one worker and causing extensive material damage.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Saud Al Atwan, said the relevant authorities responded immediately after the incident, launching the necessary emergency measures in coordination with other government agencies.
The ministry did not provide further details about the attack or identify the victim.
Al Atwan said Kuwait's Armed Forces remain on high alert and continue to carry out their duties to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability. He added that the military is coordinating closely with the competent authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the latest escalation involving Iran and the United States.