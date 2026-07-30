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Kuwait: Iranian attack on Chinese firm's building leaves 1 dead

Armed Forces remain on high alert to protect the country's sovereignty and security

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Kuwait's military is coordinating closely with competent authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.
Kuwait's military is coordinating closely with competent authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that an Iranian attack struck a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country's north, killing one worker and causing extensive material damage.

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Saud Al Atwan, said the relevant authorities responded immediately after the incident, launching the necessary emergency measures in coordination with other government agencies.

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The ministry did not provide further details about the attack or identify the victim.

Al Atwan said Kuwait's Armed Forces remain on high alert and continue to carry out their duties to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability. He added that the military is coordinating closely with the competent authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the latest escalation involving Iran and the United States.

Follow our live updates for the latest developments, regional reactions and market impact.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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