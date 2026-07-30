In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Saud Al Atwan, said the relevant authorities responded immediately after the incident, launching the necessary emergency measures in coordination with other government agencies.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that an Iranian attack struck a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country's north, killing one worker and causing extensive material damage.

Al Atwan said Kuwait's Armed Forces remain on high alert and continue to carry out their duties to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability. He added that the military is coordinating closely with the competent authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

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