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Fire breaks out at Kuwait power and water desalination plant after Iranian attack

Fire at vital Kuwaiti utility plant blamed on ‘criminal Iranian aggression’

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Kuwait assessing damage after deadly attack on power and water plant
Kuwait assessing damage after deadly attack on power and water plant

A fire broke out at one of Kuwait's power stations and water desalination plants on Saturday, the country's Ministry of Electricity and Water announced, attributing the incident to what it called "criminal Iranian aggression."

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said the fire necessitated the implementation of precautionary operational measures to preserve the safety of the station and ensure the stability of the electrical system.

The incident adds to a string of disruptions Kuwait has faced to its power and water infrastructure amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with the country's armed forces reporting intermittent missile and drone threats entering its airspace over recent days.

Kuwait's air defenses have continued intercepting hostile targets, with authorities urging residents to follow safety instructions issued by relevant authorities.

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