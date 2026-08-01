Kuwait says Iranian attack hit government site, vehicles damaged

Kuwait on high alert after intercepting drones aimed at government, private assets
Kuwait’s armed forces detected and intercepted hostile drones that entered the country’s airspace early on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said.
The ministry’s official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, said air defence systems responded to the drone threat and successfully dealt with the attack.
Al Atwan said the Iranian attack targeted several vital locations, including a government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian vehicles belonging to a private company on Bubiyan Island.
The attacks caused material damage due to falling debris, but no injuries were reported, he added.
The armed forces said they remain on high alert and continue to carry out their duties in coordination with relevant authorities to protect Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and stability.
Authorities said measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.