UAE strongly condemns Iranian drone attack on Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office

UAE warns Iranian attack on Kurdistan PM’s office threatens regional stability
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack targeting the private office of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of the region’s security agency director in Erbil.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The UAE strongly condemns the Iranian aggressive attack on Iraqi Kurdistan.”
The full statement elaborated that the UAE “condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian aggressive attack that targeted the private office of Prime Minister His Excellency Masrour Barzani and the residence of the Director of the Protection Agency in Erbil in the brotherly Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with two drones.
”It described the incident as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, and a threat to its security and stability.”
The ministry expressed the UAE’s “full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, and its support for all that would preserve its security and stability.”
According to Kurdish authorities, two explosive-laden drones (identified as Hadid-110 or similar models) were launched from Iranian territory and struck targets in the Pirmam (Salahaddin) area, about 30 km north of Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.
No casualties were reported.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the strikes as “reckless and unacceptable,” calling them a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the region’s security.
The KRG’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate also denounced the attack and said those responsible would face consequences.
The attack forms part of a broader pattern of Iranian drone and missile strikes on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that intensified after the outbreak of wider regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel in late February 2026.
Tehran and Iran-aligned groups have repeatedly targeted bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties (such as Komala, the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, and others) that operate from Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as occasional strikes near official or security sites.
Kurdish authorities have recorded hundreds of such attacks since early 2026, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, mostly among opposition fighters. Iran views these groups as a security threat.
The KRG denies allowing its territory to be used against neighbouring countries.
The UAE has previously issued similar condemnations of Iranian or Iran-linked strikes on the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing respect for Iraqi sovereignty and regional stability.