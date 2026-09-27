Footage shows the animals moving among worshippers during prayers in Iraq’s Duhok
Iraq: Worshippers were in for an unexpected surprise when two fawns suddenly wandered into a mosque in Duhok while prayers were under way, creating an unusual scene that has since circulated widely on social media.
Video shared online appears to show the two animals inside the prayer hall while worshippers remain in formation. The deer, seemingly confused by their unfamiliar surroundings, move around the mosque without appearing to know where to go.
Some worshippers eventually stepped forward and attempted to guide the animals towards the exit, allowing the congregation to continue praying peacefully.
The footage quickly attracted attention online, with users sharing the unusual encounter of the two deer finding their way into the mosque in the middle of prayers.