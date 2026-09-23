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Iraq sentences three MPs to seven years for illicit enrichment

Court orders lawmakers to repay illicit gains and imposes matching fines

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Those sentenced include two female MPs, Alia Nassif Jassim and Ashwaq Salem Hassan, and one male MP, Bahaa Al Din Nour Mohammed Hussein Al Nouri.
Those sentenced include two female MPs, Alia Nassif Jassim and Ashwaq Salem Hassan, and one male MP, Bahaa Al Din Nour Mohammed Hussein Al Nouri.
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Dubai: An Iraqi anti corruption court has sentenced three members of parliament to seven years in prison in separate illicit enrichment cases and ordered them to repay millions of dollars in unexplained wealth, according to the Federal Commission of Integrity.

Those sentenced include two female MPs, Alia Nassif Jassim and Ashwaq Salem Hassan, and one male MP, Bahaa Al Din Nour Mohammed Hussein Al Nouri. The rulings also imposed fines equal to the value of the illicit gains and upheld freezes on their movable and immovable assets.

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Nassif was ordered to repay more than 14.2 billion Iraqi dinars and $12.4 million after the court found the sums constituted illicit enrichment. An equivalent fine brought the total amount she was ordered to pay to more than 61 billion dinars, the commission said.

The court also sentenced Nassif to three years in prison in a separate case for concealing information on her financial disclosure form, but ruled that the harsher seven-year sentence would apply.

Ashwaq Salem Hassan was ordered to repay about 2.1 billion dinars and $2.9 million in illicit gains, in addition to an equivalent fine, bringing the combined amount to nearly 11.95 billion dinars. She also received a three-year sentence for concealing information in her financial disclosure, with the seven-year term taking precedence.

Al Nouri was sentenced separately on September 16 and ordered to repay about 5.9 billion dinars and nearly $11 million, as well as an equivalent fine. He also received a three year sentence for concealing information in his financial disclosure, with the court applying the heavier seven-year penalty.

The Federal Commission of Integrity said the sentences were issued under Article 19 of Iraq's amended Commission of Integrity and Illicit Gains Law. The rulings also preserve the commission's right to seek compensation once the judgments become final.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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