Latest seizure adds to major asset recoveries linked to detained deputy oil minister
Dubai: Iraqi authorities have recovered more than $20 million in cash, 200 million Iraqi dinars, 60kg of gold and seven vehicles in the widening corruption investigation involving detained Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al Jumaili, the judiciary said.
Investigating Judge Diaa Jaafar of the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said the latest recovery was made in coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region as investigators continued tracing proceeds allegedly linked to financial waste in projects involving Al Jumaili and other suspects.
The latest seizure comprised $20.34 million, 200 million Iraqi dinars and 60kg of gold, as well as seven vehicles, according to the judiciary. It is the latest in a series of large asset recoveries since the investigation intensified.
In July, the Supreme Judicial Council said authorities had recovered 358kg of gold in coordination with the Kurdistan Region, while another 17kg was seized in a separate investigative case on the same day. The gold was handed over to officials from the Central Bank of Iraq.
Earlier that month, the judiciary said total cash recovered in the Al Jumaili investigation had reached 127 billion Iraqi dinars and $24 million after investigators found another 25 billion dinars, $1 million and about 5kg of gold jewellery. Some of that money had been placed inside plastic water bottles and hidden at Al Jumaili's home in Tikrit, according to the judiciary.
Investigators have uncovered money in a series of unusual hiding places. Another 14 billion dinars was found concealed in a pit intended for rainwater drainage, while separate searches uncovered cash hidden inside the walls of houses.
The investigation began in October 2025 following reports that state resources had allegedly been used to finance election campaigns. The judiciary said subsequent inquiries uncovered suspected misuse of government contracts to obtain commissions and personal benefits, prompting investigations involving lawmakers and other officials.
The Supreme Judicial Council has said the investigation remains under way and that legal action will be taken against other people if supported by the evidence.