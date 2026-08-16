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Iraq recovers $20 million, 60kg of gold in widening oil corruption case

Latest seizure adds to major asset recoveries linked to detained deputy oil minister

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The latest seizure comprised $20.34 million, 200 million Iraqi dinars and 60kg of gold, as well as seven vehicles, according to the judiciary. It is the latest in a series of large asset recoveries since the investigation intensified.
The latest seizure comprised $20.34 million, 200 million Iraqi dinars and 60kg of gold, as well as seven vehicles, according to the judiciary. It is the latest in a series of large asset recoveries since the investigation intensified.
INA

Dubai: Iraqi authorities have recovered more than $20 million in cash, 200 million Iraqi dinars, 60kg of gold and seven vehicles in the widening corruption investigation involving detained Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al Jumaili, the judiciary said.

Investigating Judge Diaa Jaafar of the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said the latest recovery was made in coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region as investigators continued tracing proceeds allegedly linked to financial waste in projects involving Al Jumaili and other suspects.

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The latest seizure comprised $20.34 million, 200 million Iraqi dinars and 60kg of gold, as well as seven vehicles, according to the judiciary. It is the latest in a series of large asset recoveries since the investigation intensified.

In July, the Supreme Judicial Council said authorities had recovered 358kg of gold in coordination with the Kurdistan Region, while another 17kg was seized in a separate investigative case on the same day. The gold was handed over to officials from the Central Bank of Iraq.

Earlier that month, the judiciary said total cash recovered in the Al Jumaili investigation had reached 127 billion Iraqi dinars and $24 million after investigators found another 25 billion dinars, $1 million and about 5kg of gold jewellery. Some of that money had been placed inside plastic water bottles and hidden at Al Jumaili's home in Tikrit, according to the judiciary.

Investigators have uncovered money in a series of unusual hiding places. Another 14 billion dinars was found concealed in a pit intended for rainwater drainage, while separate searches uncovered cash hidden inside the walls of houses.

The investigation began in October 2025 following reports that state resources had allegedly been used to finance election campaigns. The judiciary said subsequent inquiries uncovered suspected misuse of government contracts to obtain commissions and personal benefits, prompting investigations involving lawmakers and other officials.

The Supreme Judicial Council has said the investigation remains under way and that legal action will be taken against other people if supported by the evidence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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