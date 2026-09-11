Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi

Funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Mohammed will be held at King Faisal Mosque on Friday
Sharjah: The Sharjah Ruler’s Court has mourned the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, brother of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi.
The funeral prayer will be held after Asr prayers on Friday at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah, followed by burial at Al Jubail Cemetery.
Condolences for men will be received at the residence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi in Al Badee, while condolences for women will be received at the deceased’s residence in Al Tarfa, starting Saturday for three days.
Official mourning has been declared for three days from Friday.