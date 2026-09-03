The directive will cost Dh195.13 million annually from September
Sharjah : His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the minimum monthly living standard to be raised to Dh20,000 for thousands of families receiving social assistance, government employees and retirees under a series of directives aimed at improving citizens’ living standards.
Under the directive, families receiving social assistance to be raised to Dh20,000 a month.
The measure, effective from September 1, 2026, will benefit 6,652 families and cost the Sharjah government Dh195,130,164 annually, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources, said on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Radio and Television.
Sheikh Sultan also directed that the minimum living standard for retirees from the Sharjah government be raised to Dh20,000. The measure will benefit 2,251 retirees at an annual cost of Dh113,056,572.
Retired citizens who did not work for the Sharjah government and receive supplementary grants will also have their minimum living standard raised to Dh20,000. The decision will benefit 5,300 citizens at an annual cost of Dh159 million.
The Ruler also ordered the minimum living standard for Sharjah government employees to be raised to Dh20,000, benefiting 17,776 employees at an annual cost of more than Dh720 million.
Taken together, the measures cover more than 31,900 beneficiaries and families, with the additional annual cost exceeding Dh1.18 billion.
The directives form part of Sharjah’s social support policies aimed at strengthening financial security and ensuring a decent standard of living for citizens.