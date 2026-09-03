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Sharjah Ruler raises minimum living standard to Dh20,000 for families, retirees and employees

The directive will cost Dh195.13 million annually from September

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
WAM

Sharjah : His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the minimum monthly living standard to be raised to Dh20,000 for thousands of families receiving social assistance, government employees and retirees under a series of directives aimed at improving citizens’ living standards.

Under the directive, families receiving social assistance to be raised to Dh20,000 a month.

The measure, effective from September 1, 2026, will benefit 6,652 families and cost the Sharjah government Dh195,130,164 annually, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources, said on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Radio and Television.

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Sheikh Sultan also directed that the minimum living standard for retirees from the Sharjah government be raised to Dh20,000. The measure will benefit 2,251 retirees at an annual cost of Dh113,056,572.

Retired citizens who did not work for the Sharjah government and receive supplementary grants will also have their minimum living standard raised to Dh20,000. The decision will benefit 5,300 citizens at an annual cost of Dh159 million.

The Ruler also ordered the minimum living standard for Sharjah government employees to be raised to Dh20,000, benefiting 17,776 employees at an annual cost of more than Dh720 million.

Taken together, the measures cover more than 31,900 beneficiaries and families, with the additional annual cost exceeding Dh1.18 billion.

The directives form part of Sharjah’s social support policies aimed at strengthening financial security and ensuring a decent standard of living for citizens.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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