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Sharjah Ruler orders continued free schooling for Sudanese students

Any fees already paid by parents this academic year will be refunded

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
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Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed that Sudanese students continue to be admitted to Sudan Private School in Sharjah without tuition fees.

The directive to Sharjah Private Education Authority was given through the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

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Sheikh Sultan also ordered that any nominal fees already collected from parents during the current academic year be refunded, ensuring families face no additional financial burden.

The school was established on the Sharjah Ruler’s instructions to provide education for children from the Sudanese community whose families are unable to afford school fees.

The latest directive comes as Sudanese families continue to face exceptional circumstances and is aimed at ensuring that their children can pursue their education without disruption.

The initiative also seeks to ease the financial burden on parents and provide greater educational stability for Sudanese children living in the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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