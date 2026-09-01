Any fees already paid by parents this academic year will be refunded
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed that Sudanese students continue to be admitted to Sudan Private School in Sharjah without tuition fees.
The directive to Sharjah Private Education Authority was given through the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Sheikh Sultan also ordered that any nominal fees already collected from parents during the current academic year be refunded, ensuring families face no additional financial burden.
The school was established on the Sharjah Ruler’s instructions to provide education for children from the Sudanese community whose families are unable to afford school fees.
The latest directive comes as Sudanese families continue to face exceptional circumstances and is aimed at ensuring that their children can pursue their education without disruption.
The initiative also seeks to ease the financial burden on parents and provide greater educational stability for Sudanese children living in the emirate.