Sharjah Ruler announces 1,000 new government jobs under 2026 budget

Emiratis to benefit from practical training, job interviews starting next week
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the creation of 1,000 new government jobs for Emirati men and women across the emirate.
The decision aims to accommodate newly graduated degree holders and brings the total number of employment opportunities announced under Sharjah’s 2026 budget to 2,000 positions, reinforcing the emirate’s Emiratisation drive.
Sheikh Dr Sultan also approved the 2026 plan for the Sharjah Programme for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers, which will benefit 1,200 Emiratis across the emirate.
The programme has been allocated Dh 60 million and includes professional training, qualification support, and a monthly allowance of Dh6,000 per participant. It covers both existing applicants and new job seekers.
The initiatives form part of Sharjah’s strategic plan to expand employment opportunities for graduates, enhance workforce readiness and ensure a decent standard of living for citizens across all cities and regions of the emirate.
Sheikh Dr Sultan directed the Sharjah Department of Human Resources to begin organising job interviews starting next week, covering all areas of the emirate.
The approvals were announced by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, during a phone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Al Zaabi said a practical training programme for graduates in professional and technical specialisations will be launched in early February 2026.
The programme will include fields such as civil and architectural engineering, accounting, information technology and programming, with the aim of preparing participants for direct appointment in government entities based on their qualifications.
It will be implemented in coordination with several government bodies, including the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Housing, the Roads and Transport Authority, and municipal councils across the emirate.
In addition, the Ruler of Sharjah approved 393 scholarships for Emirati students and children of Emirati women enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
The scholarships cover studies at the American University of Sharjah, the University of Khor Fakkan, the University of Kalba, the University of Al Dhaid and the Sharjah Maritime Academy.
